IKEA Made A 25-Minute ASMR Ad And... It's Actually Pretty Good?

It's back-to-school shopping season, which is basically synonymous with "time to go to IKEA, college kids." The furniture giant has made some pretty memorable ads in the past, but their new campaign might be a little divisive — meet IKEA ASMR:

ASMR, for the uninitiated, stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response. People who experience ASMR feel a tingly, warm sensation in response to different audio or visual triggers. Soft speaking (think Bob Ross), tapping, scratching and rubbing are all common triggers, so the ad makers went and put all of them in a single 25-minute video highlighting IKEA's dorm-ready products.

Judging by the YouTube comments, some people are really not into the videos, but that's true of all ASMR stuff — some people don't get tingles, or just think that continuous whispering is creepy (that's fair). Maybe the latter set will find these shorter no-talking IKEA ads more pleasing:





A lot of ASMR devotees watch videos like these to help them fall asleep... which makes basing an ad campaign off the idea seem a little bit odd. IKEA had better hope that the message is still in our heads after we catch some tingle-induced Z's.





