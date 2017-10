Distracted driving is a problem everywhere, so one town in Iceland is trying out a way to shock drivers into paying attention by painting an extremely convincing "floating" crosswalk:

This 3d optical illusion crosswalk in Ísafjörður, Iceland forces cars to brake https://t.co/dN4GbyhEz0 pic.twitter.com/5eiN6LSxlb — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) September 24, 2017





Iceland's crosswalk might be the most convincing "3D" road marking we've seen, but it's not the first time cities have tested out similar ideas:

In Vancouver they have this pic.twitter.com/fFEKRvWmjH — Val Lord 🎮👻🧙‍♀️ (@VPestilenZ) September 26, 2017





Amazing 3D forced perspective crosswalk in Kyrgyzstan. (http://t.co/saCuGlgEFm) pic.twitter.com/FZrmnn4eEG — Meredith Frost (@MeredithFrost) March 30, 2014

[Via Colossal]