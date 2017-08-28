INSANE MODE ACTIVATED

Elon Musk Posts Exhilarating Video Of Hyperloop Pod Accelerating To 200 MPH In Seconds

Not content with Tesla, SpaceX and his tunnel project, Elon Musk is still plugging away on the Hyperloop. Over the weekend, a competition for pods was held at SpaceX's headquarters, and a pod designed by students at the Technical University of Munich ran away with the victory, quite literally:

Hyperloop WARR pod run to 201 mph (324 km/h) in 0.8 mile near vacuum tube

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

 



After the team's pod hit 201 mph (324 km/h), Musk suggested it could improve to hit 500 km/h on the same length of test track. Hyperloop One's recent test of its track and vehicle hit 192 mph


[Via TechCrunch]

