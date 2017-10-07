Hurricane Nate Expected To Strengthen To Category 2 Storm, And Other Important News You Should Know

Around Friday 11:30 p.m. ET, Hurricane Nate was strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane and is currently threatening regions among the Gulf Coast, from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. Here's what you need to know about Hurricane Nate.

Nate Is Expected To Make Landfall Along The Gulf Coast Late Saturday Night

The hurricane, which is currently packing winds of 90 mph, is closing in on the northern Gulf Coast. Cities like New Orleans are bracing for the storm's impending impact.

The quick-moving storm [...] could make landfall around Plaquemines Parish in Louisiana, southeast of New Orleans. That's near where Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, made landfall in 2005.



[CNN]

The storm is expected to become a Category 2 storm on Saturday evening.

Hurricane Nate is [sic] expected to be a Category 2 storm when it makes landfall overnight southeast of New Orleans, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. ET Saturday advisory.



[CNN]

Here's the National Hurricane Center's projection of the earliest arrival time of tropical-storm-force winds in the US:

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/565b497f6a344fdd8e52fac2a7d2d105_2137a26b70984578a40c3ff03582cd9e_1_post.png" alt="" /&gt;

Hurricane Nate is currently moving north-northwest at a fast clip of 26 mph.

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/9e58e4f8e2b24decaad4770549b83f3e_2137a26b70984578a40c3ff03582cd9e_1_post.png" alt="" /&gt;

Several States Have Already Declared States Of Emergency

Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida have all declared states of emergency ahead of the storm.

"No one should take this storm lightly. It has already claimed the lives of at least 20 people," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday [...] "We do want people to be very, very cautious and to not take this storm for granted."



[ABC News]

The Hurricane Has Already Claimed The Lives Of At Least 25 People

Heavy rains and flash floods were responsible for the deaths of at least 25 people in Central America on Thursday.

The storm doused Central America with heavy rains on Thursday, killing at least 12 people in Nicaragua, nine in Costa Rica, two in Honduras and two in El Salvador. Thousands were forced to evacuate their homes and Costa Rica’s government declared a state of emergency.



[Reuters]

For updates on Hurricane Nate, check out live updates from NOLA.