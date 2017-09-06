Watch Live Streams From Places In Hurricane Irma's Path

Category 5 Hurricane Irma is churning across the Caribbean en route to the US mainland. It's already made landfall in several places (here's a look at what it did to the island of St. Martin), and the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico are squarely in the storm's path. We're collecting live streams from the storm's route here.

This stream is from the Soggy Dollar Bar on the island of Jost Van Dyke in the British Virgin Islands:





This stream is from the Caravelle Hotel & Casino on the island of St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands (south of the British Virgin Islands):







Here are a pair of streams from Puerto Rico:





We'll update this post with more live-streams as we find them.

