THE CALM WITHIN THE STORM

​Hurricane Irma strengthened Tuesday to a Category 5 storm, with sustained winds of 175 mph, as it looks set to rip through the Caribbean and, potentially, the south tip of Florida.

NASA's Short-term Prediction Research and Transition Center released this clip showing Irma from above:





The NOAA's current forecast for Irma has it hitting Florida over the weekend:

