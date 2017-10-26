Hurricane Winds Completely Picked All The Trees In This Irish Apple Orchard

As the main season for apple picking comes to a close, there's at least one place in the world that has a ton of fresh apples available that don't even need to be picked. Of course, that's because the apples in question have already been pried off their tree branches via gale-force winds.

Hurricane Ophelia was downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it touched down in Ireland, but it still managed to do this to an apple orchard in Clonmel, County Tipperary:





It didn't receive as much media coverage in the states as Harvey, Irma, Maria or Jose, but the Irish Mirror reports that Hurricane Ophelia "was the biggest storm to hit Ireland in 50 years." You can read more about it (and see more apple orchard photos!) over at the Daily Mail.





[Via Reddit]​