IT THREW THEM ON THE GROUND

Hurricane Winds Completely Picked All The Trees In This Irish Apple Orchard

As the main season for apple picking comes to a close, there's at least one place in the world that has a ton of fresh apples available that don't even need to be picked. Of course, that's because the apples in question have already been pried off their tree branches via gale-force winds.

Hurricane Ophelia was downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it touched down in Ireland, but it still managed to do this to an apple orchard in Clonmel, County Tipperary:

Friend sent me a picture of a hill in Ireland that got covered by apples that got knocked down by a hurricane from woahdude
 


It didn't receive as much media coverage in the states as Harvey, Irma, Maria or Jose, but the Irish Mirror reports that Hurricane Ophelia "was the biggest storm to hit Ireland in 50 years." You can read more about it (and see more apple orchard photos!) over at the Daily Mail.


[Via Reddit]​

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
ROBOTS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Meet Your New Robot Roommate

4 diggs jibo.com
Jibo is the first social robot for the home that looks, listens and learns. He’ll answer questions, take photos, crack jokes and bust out a dance move on command. The more you interact with Jibo, the more he learns about you and your preferences.

Trending Tech Stories

SHUTTING DOWN

0 diggs bbc.com
For nearly two decades Sweden has been battling a mysterious illness. Called Resignation Syndrome, it affects only the children of asylum-seekers, who withdraw completely, ceasing to walk or talk, or open their eyes. Eventually they recover. But why does this only seem to occur in Sweden?