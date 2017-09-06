JUST A LITTLE BIT OF TURBULENCE

What A Hurricane Hunter Plane Sees While Flying Through Irma

As Hurricane Irma blasts through the Caribbean, the NOAA is tracking its movement and power. As part of that, they have to fly their planes into the eye of the storm — here's what it looks like:

 


If you're wondering how aircraft like this NOAA plane fly into hurricanes without falling out of the sky, Reddit user bmbyal, who often posts about aviation, provides a good explanation:

Comment from discussion NOAA Plane flies through Hurricane Irma. Holy fuck..
 via Reddit


And here's a video from the Weather Channel explaining the difference between flying into a hurricane and flying into a thunderstorm:

 The Weather Channel


You can follow the NOAA's tracking of Irma here

