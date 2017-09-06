What A Hurricane Hunter Plane Sees While Flying Through Irma

As Hurricane Irma blasts through the Caribbean, the NOAA is tracking its movement and power. As part of that, they have to fly their planes into the eye of the storm — here's what it looks like:

Video of a flight through the eye of #Irma on #NOAA42. Flights on both the WP-3D Orion and G-IV #NOAA49 continue. Credit Nick Underwood/NOAA pic.twitter.com/9ini4bOnYF — NOAAHurricaneHunters (@NOAA_HurrHunter) September 5, 2017





If you're wondering how aircraft like this NOAA plane fly into hurricanes without falling out of the sky, Reddit user bmbyal, who often posts about aviation, provides a good explanation:





And here's a video from the Weather Channel explaining the difference between flying into a hurricane and flying into a thunderstorm:





You can follow the NOAA's tracking of Irma here.

​