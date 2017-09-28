What To Read About Hugh Hefner's Complicated Life And Legacy

Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy, died last night at the age of 91, having made an extraordinary impact on American culture. Hefner helped bring sex out of the shadows into the mainstream, but he wasn't simply some benevolent Santa Claus of the sexual revolution — accusations of exploitation, rape and abuse followed him for decades. Here are six essays and profiles that shed light on Hefner's life and legacy.

To understand how Hefner was viewed by mainstream America during the height of his fame, read Time's March 1967 cover story, which dissects Playboy's influence on the male American sexual imagination.

The magazine has many things to offer, but the basis of success is the nude or seminude photograph that Hugh Hefner has made respectable in the U.S. prints. America was undoubtedly ready for it anyway, but Hefner seized the moment. He was the first publisher to see that the sky would not fall and mothers would not march if he published bare bosoms; he realized that the old taboos were going, that, so to speak, the empress need wear no clothes. He took the old-fashioned, shame-thumbed girlie magazine, stripped off the plain wrapper, added gloss, class and culture. It proved to be a surefire formula, which more sophisticated and experienced competitors somehow had never dared contemplate.



No consideration of Hefner's life is complete without revisiting Gloria Steinem's famed two-part 1963 exposé of the New York Playboy Club, which painstakingly details all the invisible labor that goes into making a woman's body and persona conform to the impossible standards Hefner had set.

1. Because of the minimum wage in New York City, we must get a salary of $50 a week. We get tips, but the Club takes 50 percent of the first $30 worth of those that are charged, 25 percent of amounts up to $60 and 5 percent after that...

2. We may keep all tips that are given to us in cash, but if we indicate any preference for cash tips we will be fired.

3. "We don't even want you kids to know what 'Drink Average' means," said Sheralee, and explained that it meant the number of drinks per customer. "But if you give good service, you're bound to get more reorders, and you get merits for good service. A hundred merits equal $25."

4. If we meet boyfriends or husbands after work, we must do it at least two blocks from the Club. Customers must never see us meeting other men.

This 1986 profile offers a glimpse at Hefner's psyche during a dark period, when his business empire was tanking and he was embroiled in an ugly PR battle with director Peter Bogdanovich, who claimed Hefner had raped a former Playboy bunny. In turn, Hefner accused Bogdanovich of victimizing a 16-year-old girl named Louise Hoogstraten.

For all his warmth and caring, Hefner had a blind spot when it came to Louise Hoogstraten. He was animated by the crisis he had precipitated in Stratten's family and the house on Copa de Oro, not out of a sense of vengeance, but in anticipation that his own virtue would now be heralded. "The truth will finally be known" was his reply when reporters tried to focus his attention on the girl's dilemma. Privately, he was more emotional less, measured in his language. Once, his voice booming, he said. "The victim in this story is not some 16-year-old girl. The victim turns out to be the publisher of Playboy magazine!"



Chris Colin's 1999 Salon profile of Hefner seeks to explain the longevity of Hefner's career and fame, long after Playboy had stopped seeming groundbreaking.

Bottom line, the guy's likable. It's a likability inextricably linked to his controversy, the kind that can only accompany 47 years of monthly nude centerfolds; we like him in spite of himself. Something in his air, or perhaps in the utter ridiculousness of a lifelong obsession with sex, begs forgiveness. His friendly smile, his candor, his unselfconscious cheer — these put him in a separate league from the strident, post-lapsarian Larry Flynt types. Whatever moral criticisms we have, Hef convinces us to also enjoy his persona. Like any great creator of characters, he imbued his with both flaw and humanity.

Hefner's self-proclaimed love of women had a menacing side that emerged in his alleged sexual abuse of the harem of girlfriends he housed at the Playboy Mansion. Former Playboy bunny Holly Madison described Hefner's oppressive and transactional relationship with his girlfriends in a memoir and this BuzzFeed interview in 2015.

As Madison learned her first night out with Hefner and the girlfriends, sex was a requirement of living there. Wednesdays and Fridays were "Club Nights," and Hefner and his ladies would go out in Hollywood, getting VIP treatment at various clubs. (Hefner's fame as a septuagenarian sexpot novelty was then at its peak.) Hefner offered Madison a Quaalude, telling her, she writes in Down the Rabbit Hole, that "in the '70s they used to call these pills 'thigh openers.'" She turned him down, but did get drunk, and by the time they all went back to the mansion, she was told that it was time to go to Hefner's bedroom.



This 2013 profile paints a poignant portrait of Hefner obsessively chronicling, collecting and scrapbooking every last memento of his extraordinary life.

Hefner's bedroom: a giant wood bed, ornately carved, maybe with mermaids, definitely with tits, and that could be a pineapple. Black satin sheets and lots of pillows and one of those fuzzy fleece blankets that's usually found for sale at country fairs, this one featuring a life-sized Marilyn Monroe, folded so that it appears she's stretched out at the foot of the bed. A large mirror on the ceiling above said bed. A bust of Frankenstein and one of Dracula. A ray gun in a glass box. A really big security guard, just hanging out. Books on Frank Sinatra and Jimmy Hoffa. Piles of magazines. Two movie screens, side by side, and several blown-out-looking tube TVs, built into the wood ceiling. A chandelier, upon which hang dozens of pairs of lace underwear. A curved couch, covered in stuffed animals. Betty Boop. Mickey Mouse. A statue of the Rocketeer. A beautiful spiral staircase leading up to his office, where Kimberley Conrad waits for her rescue from the rising stacks. A clipping of his Playboy Philosophy from May 1966. His NAACP Image Award from 1976. A black-and-white photograph of Hefner as a toddler, staring thoughtfully at a wood toy. Directly in front of it, a small sculpture of a man railing a woman from behind.



