Senate To Question Jared Kushner On Russia Connections, And Other Trump News From Today

​ At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Monday, March 27th. Day 67.

Top Stories

Jared Kushner In The Spotlight

The latest: Sources tell The New York Times that the Senate Intelligence Committee will question Trump advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner over a set of meetings the had with Russian ambassador Sergey I. Kislyak in December. The committee will press Kushner on whether or not he discussed the funding of his Anbang real estate project. Kushner will be the only person who is actively employed at The White House to have been called by the Senate's Russia probe.



Sources tell The New York Times that the Senate Intelligence Committee will question Trump advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner over a set of meetings the had with Russian ambassador Sergey I. Kislyak in December. The committee will press Kushner on whether or not he discussed the funding of his Anbang real estate project. Kushner will be the only person who is actively employed at The White House to have been called by the Senate's Russia probe. According to The Washington Post, Jared Kushner will lead a new government office called the Office of American Innovation, that will be tasked with making the government more efficient and executing key parts of Trump's agenda by bringing ideas from the business world to Washington.

Republicans Move To Tax Reform

Only two things are sure in life: Trump and taxes. After the Right's crushing implosion last week when its attempt to appeal Obamacare failed, President Trump and Republicans are mobilizing around what would be a historic reform to our tax system — a move made much harder by the fact that they failed to cut the taxes imposed by Obamacare. Some Republicans that sunk the effort to shake up health care seem willing to go along with Trump on taxes, with Freedom Caucus chair Mark Meadows saying over the weekend that he doesn't believe all tax cuts must be balanced with spending cuts (meaning tax cuts would add to the deficit).



Other Stories

Steve Bannon Pushed For A Floor Vote On Healthcare So White House Could Make An 'Enemies List' Slate

Trump's Tweets

General Kelly is doing a great job at the border. Numbers are way down. Many are not even trying to come in anymore. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 27, 2017





Here's What Happened Friday.

