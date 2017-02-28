Trump Accuses Obama Of Stoking Protests Against Him, And Other Trump News From Today

At Digg, we try to give you the most interesting stories from around the web. But there's too much interesting and important news from the Trump Administration to fit on our front page. So, instead, we're providing a daily updating list of the most important Trump news you should know about during the administration's first 100 days.

Tuesday, February 28th, 2017. Day 40.

Top Stories

+ Jeff Sessions Promises Crackdown On Drugs And Violent Crime The Hill

+ In 'Fox And Friends' Interview, Trump Accuses Obama Of Stoking Protests Against Him Fox News

+ Steve Bannon Timed Travel Ban For Weekend To Facilitate Attention-Grabbing Protests Bloomberg

+ Trump To Propose 25% Budget Cut To EPA CNN

-- Retired Generals And Admirals Urge Congress To Maintain State Department Budget USGLC

Other Stories

+ French Holocaust Historian Detained At US Airport For 10 Hours CNN

+ In Hacked Messages, Paul Manafort's Family Call His Ukrainian Earnings 'Blood Money' Politico

+ Meet Alex Jones, Trump's Chief Propagandist Der Spiegel

Trump's Tweets

Here's What Happened Monday.

More

Need more Trump news and analysis? Check out our Trump Channel.