'HQ Trivia' Wants To Be The Next 'Jeopardy!' But It Should Be More Like Pub Quizzes

​For the last week, I've set alarm reminders on my phone to make sure I don't miss the 15-minute intervals where a man I don't know shouts trivia questions at me and thousands of others through an app. That app is called "HQ Trivia" and it's billed as "a new game show on iPhone."

The trappings of a game show are there: a wise-cracking live host, flashy graphics, prizes. I think it's fair to call "HQ" a game show in this stage of its life, but what has me hooked is that everyone who's watching it is playing it. "HQ" has the potential to become something new, a game where the blurring of audience and player wouldn't fit well under a label like "game show."

Also, "HQ" could become more like pub trivia. This would be totally fine, and perhaps it'd be better than "HQ" reinventing the wheel. I don't know. I'm a bit torn.

"HQ" comes from creators Colin Kroll and Rus Yusupov, co-founders of Vine. Of course, when Vine died so did all our souls, but "HQ" could be the phoenix rising from the ashes. It's too early to tell if millions of people will want to participate in live trivia on their phones , but 6 second looping videos probably seemed like a hard sell too.

The most obvious draw of "HQ" is its most deceptive: prize money. The app is completely free — no cost to play, no microtransactions — but you can win real money. The prize money, usually $250 per game, is split up between whoever has survived all 12 multiple-choice trivia questions without getting eliminated; you're knocked out after one wrong answer unless you have any extra lives to your name. Typically, there are about a dozen or so winners at the end of a game, meaning the individual payouts are pretty, pretty small.



The biggest split pot "HQ" has had so far was this past Sunday, when a special $1,250 pot was split between 16 people, meaning winners got $78 deposited in their PayPal account. "HQ" has a leaderboard so you can see who's won the most money ever — at the time of writing, the person at the top of the leaderboard has totaled $250 in wins. I know that's only from one game because I played in that game where that person was, astoundingly, the sole winner.

I got knocked out of that record-setting game somewhere around question 8, I think. The questions do get progressively harder in each round of "HQ," though they seem to spike in difficulty instead of getting trickier and trickier. Maybe that's just my sore-loser brain playing tricks on me, but I found at least one iTunes review that backs me up on this:





Gripes about inconsistent difficulty are worth airing since, as it stands, the experience of losing in "HQ" kind of sucks. It's not just that you've lost a shot at what'll probably be a slim split of the pot — on top of that, you've got no other strong incentive to finish watching the game once you're knocked out. Each game lasts about 10-15 minutes, bucking the trend of short and sweet mobile video. As players get eliminated, you can watch the viewer count drop precipitously. I only stuck around in that leaderboard-topping $250 game out of curiosity. Once you're out, you go from being included in a game show to watching a less-than-ideal one.

Since you're playing along with thousands of others, unless you've got a friend near you who's also in the game you've got nobody to root for but yourself. If you assume you're never going to win a round of "HQ" and see it as a no-stakes game, closing the app after getting knocked out is like turning off "Jeopardy!" just because you guessed wrong while watching on the couch at home.

Game shows are exciting because there can be comeback stories or entertaining failures: Watching someone win a million dollars after exhausting their lifelines or seeing someone lose it all in a Final Jeopardy wager is far more entertaining than sticking around to see that a bunch faceless strangers got tripped up by a hard "HQ" question.

I don't know if losing viewers mid-game really matters to the creators of "HQ" — it's hard to say what "success" will look like for the company. When I started playing there were six or seven thousand players at the start of each game. One week later it's double that. The audience growth is nice, but eventually "HQ" has to start making money to keep giving it away. "HQ" could easily follow the television model and try to cash in on ads or sponsorship deals, though that might hinge on keeping people watching after they're eliminated. Then again, it's not like mobile apps can only resort to ads for money.

"HQ's" newly added "gift drops" might be a decent solution to the attrition problem I outlined above, but I'm more concerned that the creators want to make the "gift drops" a revenue stream. I've been knocked out before these drops, so I and many others kept watching while waiting for them. So far, "HQ's" gift drops have been free for all players and either dispensed an extra life or nothing at all.

The way the "gift drops" are presented in-game looks like a simplified take on a video game loot box. The practice of paying money for randomized loot boxes has attracted ire in gaming since its debut, but the oversaturated system is under increased scrutiny of late. Some games' loot boxes might be too close to gambling to go unregulated. Obviously, if "HQ" is going to keep giving out cash, they're opening a massive can of worms if they introduce any changes that edge it closer to gambling.

All these growing pain issues are why I think "HQ" could be better off acting like pub trivia than like a game show. Sure, pub trivia stakes are low, but pub trivia isn't about the couple bucks or shitty gift certificate anyway. A single missed question doesn't ruin your experience. Every pub game I've ever played in has avoided penalizing teams, and breaking up games into differently themed rounds (ahem, just like "Jeopardy!") keeps people invested if they know their strong suit is yet to come. A well-run pub trivia game will always keep teams invested even when they're behind and the rewards are measly.

As it stands, the elimination structure of "HQ" is only fun so long as you're still in the running. Rush-seekers might find that structure satisfying, but I don't personally anticipate staying obsessed with the game for long if it stays that way. Then again, maybe I'll change my tune if I actually win a game.

By the way, my "HQ" referral code is "molson." I get an extra life if you use it. Thanks.