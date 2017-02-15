The Dos And Don'ts Of Getting Whiter Teeth

​You want to know how to keep your teeth white, eh? You’re hardly alone. Per the American Academy Of Cosmetic Dentistry, teeth whitening is the #1 most requested cosmetic service. And just last year, Americans spent $1.4 BILLION on whitening products. $1.4 Billion!

If you doubled Beyonce AND Taylor Swift’s net worth, you’d still be nearly half a billion short.

If we’re spending all this money to make our teeth lovely and white, we should know how to get our money’s worth. Our friends at HiSmile gave us the lowdown on how to get — and keep — your teeth shining bright like a diamond.

DIY Whitening Vs. Dental Office Whitening

All these treatments usually rely on hydrogen peroxide to chemically break down stains and lift them. However, they all operate at vastly different strengths. The over-the-counter strips will certainly brighten up your smile for a bit, but a glass of merlot will dull them straight back to square one. Whereas professional treatments are usually 10-15x stronger.

Another thing that isn’t the same: price. Getting to dentist to zap off all your teeth’s sins can run up upward of $1,000. That’s why at-home treatment systems like HiSmile are ideal. They’re way more affordable than professional treatments and way more effective than over-the-counter treatments and they don’t use hydrogen peroxide.

Even Worse Than Coffee And Wine

You already know coffee stains your teeth, but the real silent killer stainer is tea. Iced tea, brewed tea, it’s doesn’t matter. Like coffee, it’s high in acidity, which gives your teeth that brown-sugar-oatmeal sheen. But it also has a boatload of tannins. So, with every sip, your buying a one-way ticket to Stain City. Alright, one sip won’t do you in. But 2-3 cups a day definitely will.

You’re Probably Brushing Your Teeth Wrong

Whitening your teeth won’t do you diddly squat if you don’t keep up the daily maintenance. Ideally, you should brush your teeth after every meal. Realistically, you should brush your teeth first thing in the morning (nobody wants to deal with your morning breath) and before going to bed.

If you’ve already rolled your eyes approximately 10 times and shouted “I get it MOM” at the screen, just know you’re probably doing it wrong.

And while we’re at it, you’re probably flossing wrong, too. (Because you’re definitely flossing every day, right? Right??)

How Sensitive Are You?

It’s tricky to predict how sensitive your teeth will (or won’t) be to whitening treatments. With a lot of the extreme whitening treatments, folks feel as if they’ve dived teeth first into a tub of frigid soft serve. Don’t worry, that doesn’t mean your teeth will fall out. If you hit a sensitivity snag on the road to pearly-white glory, remember: fluoride is your friend. It’s a terrific desensitizer and is available in plenty of toothpastes, mouthwashes, and hell, even tap water.

Which brings us to another selling point for HiSmile — all of their formulas are made with Sodium Bicarbonate. Don’t know what that means? We didn’t either. But apparently it ensures that no tooth erosion or enamel damage happens, all while still maintaining dope (and quick) whitening results.

Whitening Won’t Last Forever

Unless you plan on subsisting solely on soylent for the rest of your life, teeth whitening isn’t a one-and-done fix. Another bummer: the older we get, the more susceptible our teeth are to staining. So, the four cups of coffee you used to down in college that had seemingly no effect on your enamel, may discolor your teeth a whole lot more now.

If you want brilliantly white teeth, you’ve got to keep up your whitening treatments. All the more reason to go with an option that won’t leave you so broke that you’ll end up never smiling because, well, you’re broke.

HiSmile is our new favorite at-home whitening kit, straight from the sunny shores of Australia. Their kits start at $60 (hey there, affordable) and take less than 10 minutes to start working. They’ve even got an LED light that works with their gel to break down the bleaching radicals quicker and help prevent future stains. Ten minutes to a brighter smile? Yeah, we’ve got time for that.

So, if you want a Hollywood-level smile, you can never drink coffee or wine again (lol) or you could try an easy and affordable at-home whitener like HiSmile. Your call :)



