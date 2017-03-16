How To Watch March Madness

The NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament is upon us, with the first game (Notre Dame vs Princeton) tipping off at 12:15 pm today. Here's how to watch it — all of it.

If You (Or Your Parents) Have Cable

The whole tournament will be broadcast evenly across four TV channels: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.



Every game will also be available to stream on the March Madness Live website and app — provided you have a cable login to watch the TBS, TNT and truTV games. If you can borrow a password from a friend or family member, that's your best bet to catch any game you can't stretch a free trial to cover.

If You Don't Have Cable

If you can't scrape a cable login, you'll at least be able to watch every game being broadcast on CBS, either on any old TV with an antenna or on cbssports.com and the NCAA's website, which will be streaming those games for free. If your team is on truTV, TBS or TNT, you're out of luck.



While the Final Four and Championship were on cable last year, this year they've mercifully been moved back to CBS, so you're all set.

For the other games, there are a couple of services that offer the games you so desperately need to watch and free trials.



Sling offers a free seven day trial that includes all programming on TBS, TNT and truTV. You'll also get ESPN and ESPN2, which will show the entire women's tournament.

Next up is Playstation Vue, which just went national on Monday. Similar to Sling, Playstation Vue's Access plan will grant you access to a myriad of cable channels, including ones filled with madness — as long as you have a Playstation 3 or 4. It also offers a seven day trial, which means you're set for two weekends out of three.





Enjoy!