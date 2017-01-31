A Guide To Start Saving For Retirement

​The headlines look bleak. Pensions are in decline. The very same people who created the 401(k) think they’re bad. And generally, most Americans feel like they haven’t saved enough.

And as a young person, saddled with student loan debt and professionally stunted thanks to a recession you had no hand it, you might look at the current state of retirement in America and start to sweat. In fact, a Transamerica Center study on retirement in the US found that most millennials are starting to sweat: 72 percent of those surveyed have already started to save, and coincidentally, 72 percent surveyed still think they don’t know enough.

But you don’t have to worry so much.

Teresa Ghilarducci is the director of the Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis at The New School. She has her PhD in economics. She literally wrote the book on saving for retirement, How To Retire With Enough Money. Trust her when she says that, as a young person, you don’t need to worry.

“You do have time,” says Ghilarducci, “Time is on your side.” It might sound obvious, but the earlier you start saving for retirement, the less you need to squirrel away with each paycheck. “Somebody starting out at 25 with average earnings only needs to save about 3% of their pay.”

That said, there are a few acronyms, terms and pitfalls to navigate. But really, that you’re even thinking about the day you might stop working — no matter how far-off that might seem — already puts you on the right track.

First, Pay Off Your Debts

It may sound counter-intuitive, but really, the first step to saving is paying off your debts. Most likely you have some student loan debt. If you aren’t already actively paying that off, then figuring out how to do that should be your first priority. Paying down debt reduces the amount of interest that debt gains — it’s not exactly putting money into your pocket, but it’s definitely plugging the holes that it could leak out of.

“Paying off your debt is a form of savings,” says Ghilarducci. “They don’t tell you that, because nobody makes money if you pay off your mortgage.”

Outside of the immediate concern of student loads, Ghilarducci also warns against wanton credit card use, chief of which: carrying a balance. We touched on this in our guide to credit cards, but just to reiterate: putting something on your credit card your present self can’t afford, and expecting your future self to pay for, is not a good idea. Credit card interest rates and not friendly, especially for new credit card owners, and you should avoid them at all costs.

“The power of compound interest can build both ways,” she says. “It can put you way into debt, or way into money, depending on what side of the interest rate you’re on.”

Now You Can Start Saving

Retirement is like a very long vacation. The goal is to save enough money so you can stop working until the day you die. If you are paying taxes, then congratulations, you are already sort of saving for retirement. Once you hit the eligible age, currently 61 years and 9 months, you can apply for Social Security benefits and then the government cuts you a monthly check.

We say “sort of” because that monthly check only replaces about 40 percent of your earnings, less if you make more than the average wage here in the US. If you want to enjoy the same standard of living you had while working in retirement, then you’ll need supplementary income. Here’s where the real saving for retirement fun starts.

Now, you could just start putting away money in a savings account. Which, by and large, is a good idea! It’s good to have an emergency fund — NerdWallet’s guide suggests three to six month’s worth of expenses — and you’ll definitely still need one even in retirement, since surprises still happen even when you aren’t working. But the problem with just sticking money in a bank account is that it falls victim to inflation. The money will be gaining interest, but not enough to outpace inflation, thus lowering how much that money can buy for you when you finally do use it.

Ideally, you want to outstrip the effects of inflation so literally every penny saved is a penny earned. The best way to do this is to invest your money in the stock market, which despite a recession now and again only increases in value. But playing the stock market with your naked retirement nest egg will cost you in fees, taxes and depending on what you invest on, can be risky. What do?

This is where the 401(k) comes in. Named after the subsection of the Internal Revenue Code, the 401(k) is a retirement savings plan that let’s you write-off the deposits on your taxes, allows your employer to match your contributions, and since the money is invested into the stock market, will (hopefully!) increase in value as you increase in age.

If your employer offers a 401(k), Ghilarducci recommends that you start contributing to it. Doubly so if your employer matches contributions. And although you can contribute a maximum of $18,000 annually as of 2016, if you’re young, you won’t need to hit close to that maximum to start making a difference. “Somebody starting out at 25 with average earnings only needs to save about 3% of their pay,” she says. “It’ll hurt a little, but that’s mostly psychological. Their material well-being won’t be affected.”

If you’re offered a 401(k) then you’ll have the choice of where that money might be invested. Ghilarducci suggests that you stick to passive funds, which aren’t actively managed by a human and track the value of the stock market. Since you’re starting early, and since the stock market generally increases in value, you don’t need to be terribly risky with your investment. “You’ll get cheated if you put it anything but an index fund,” she says.

The other retirement savings plan you’ve probably heard about is the Individual Retirement Account, or IRA. Like the 401(k) the IRA is a retirement fund which grants a tax break on contributions. The Roth IRA is similar in function, but bestows the tax break when you withdraw the funds.

Generally, the IRA is considered a supplement to a 401(k). Again, NerdWallet is crucial here in breaking down the various differences, but they’re useful in two distinct, but not definitive, circumstances. An IRA is useful if you’re looking to save more in conjunction with a 401(k). A Roth IRA functions in the same way, but since the contributions are being taxed as you contribute, it’s best for those that expect to have a higher tax rate in retirement. Seek NerdWallet’s expertise in deciding between the two.

That said, if you’re getting to the point of juggling 401(k), IRA and Roth IRA, you’ve gone way past the scope of this primer and should talk to a financial advisor. Of course, you don’t need to talk to a human. Online services like Wealthfront and Betterment will take a look at your retirement portfolio, and for a fee, help you manage it. If you’re fine with giving a computer the reigns of your nest egg, it’s good way to optimize your investment while keeping management fees low. Again, NerdWallet has a helpful guide.

As a young person, Ghilarducci cautions against the IRA. “There are a lot of predators out there who are going to want to help a young person retire,” she says. “There are a lot of for-profit managers out there wanting a young person to open an IRA.”

Although she stresses she has no affiliation, Ghilarducci recommends talking to The Vanguard Group if you’re forced to strike out on your own when it comes to setting up your own retirement fund. “Vanguard is the only money manager out there where the shareholders are the account holders,” she says. “That means that any profits they make have to go back to the account holders in the form of really good service or low fees.”

Granted, it’s not the most empowering thing to hear — a noted economist saying that there’s only one good-faith actor out there — but it’s a start.

And Then Pay Attention

Ghilarducci half-jokingly compares retirement in America to climate change — in that there is very little an individual can do to impact the broader crisis. You can save money and you can eat less red meat, but you alone cannot stop the rising amount of greenhouse gases or savings inequality.

That said, there’s something to be said for just being a more informed citizen, and at least understanding how policy and shifts in the economy will affect your nest egg.

“You’re going to be told that Social Security is not going to be there for young people,” she says. Ghilarducci stresses that you ignore that. You should pay attention to Social Security and Medicaid policy and should vote to ensure that those will, indeed, be around by the time you retire. Because you’re paying for it, and it should account for around half of your retirement wealth.

FAQ

How do I figure out how much to save?

Thankfully, there are plenty of calculators on the internet to figure out just how much you’ll need to save annually in order to see if you’re on track to retire at a decent age. Here, play with this one from CNN, to give you an idea of how much, percentage wise, you’ll need to stash away.





I read there are fees associated with all of this?

There are! This is how money managers, uh, make their money. I chose not to dive too much into retirement planning strategy — honestly this is a talk you should have with a financial planner — in lieu of just presenting the basic options out there and why they exist in the first place. That said, LifeHacker has a basic primer on the fees associated with retirement, which you should read if you’re at the point where you’re deciding between 401(k) contributions and an IRA.





Should I start saving in a 401(k) or a savings account first?

This is sort of a tough one. For one, the general consensus is that you shouldn’t think of you 401(k) account as a savings account you can loot at will. A savings account is there in times of emergency, a 401(k) is there for when you retire. If your employer is matching your contributions, then it might make more financial sense to allocate enough savings to keep that going, since you’ll be getting “free” money. Again, drawing on Ghilarducci’s advice, the most important thing to keep in mind when it comes to saving is staying out of debt. If one stray medical bill is going to put you into debt, it might be worth just beefing up the ‘ol piggy bank first.





What about pensions?

To be honest, pensions are increasingly rare among young people. A 2015 study found that among folks aged 25-44 only 16 percent of those people had a pension. If you’re a millennial and you have a pension, well, good for you. Unless you work for a state or local government, then your pension might not be so good.

More How To Be An Adult

Make Your Own Coffee

Find A Therapist

Buy Plants And Keep Them Alive

For more important guides on being a grown-up, check out our archive.