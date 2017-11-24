One Way To Save The Rainforest: Build A Health Center

Back at the clinic, an Indonesian couple watered seedlings and removed weeds along the parameter. When the husband — a scrawny farmer in his 40s — and his wife traveled five hours by boat and motorcycle to the clinic, they did not expect to be gardening for ASRI. The husband's teeth had decayed below the gum line, and chewing was agony. A neighbor recommended he and his wife visit the ASRI clinic to see the only dentist in the regency, Deo Develas.

Develas, a 26-year-old wiry man with short hair and narrow rectangular glasses, joined the clinic in 2016 against his parents' advice. Eager to help the needy and to test his skills in a rural setting, the new graduate had left the malls and cars of Jakarta for the hills and bikes of Sukadana. He sees six to ten patients every day, many of whom don't have a toothbrush. Once, Develas had to install a full set of dentures for a 30-year-old man.

As the husband explained his problem to Develas, the dentist strained to follow. The man's front teeth had been extracted by a dukun (traditional healer), and the gap hampered his pronunciation. Develas suggested dentures to replace 20 of the man's teeth, which would improve his speech, chewing and confidence. But the procedure would cost 2 million rupiah, a daunting sum, as the farmer couple had lost most of their crops to storms. As the husband and wife turned to leave, Develas told them about the non-cash payment options. The couple were "excited to start." They had no seedlings, but they could work to pay for the dentures. For the next two weeks, the couple slept in an empty room at the clinic while they nurtured the clinic's seedlings and organic farm.

"I am so happy to help them with the non-cash payment, and it wouldn't make them expect free treatment," said Develas. Several of his patients had paid with seedlings, he said, beaming. "One of the trees in the forest will come from my patient!"

While many of the ASRI staff are locals, the five doctors and dentist came from much larger cities. After work and on weekends, they hike trails or watch sunsets on a long beach just 10 minutes from the clinic.

At the end of that beach is a café selling iced sugarcane juice, a favorite in the dry season. In front hangs a banner with the words "STIHL HOT" (sic) flanked by images of people singing into microphones.

The owner of the café is Wan*, a local who speaks softly and walks with a slight limp. Wan turned 40 this year, and for the first time in 21 years, he is without a chainsaw. When he was 19 he was desperate for work, but he had neither skills nor capital. When a timber boss offered him a 2.5 million rupiah loan to buy a chainsaw, Wan took it, agreeing to sell all the trees he cut to his boss at one-third the market price. Thus Wan began to log.

For two decades, Wan took his chainsaw into the forests of West Kalimantan, picked any tree that was "straight enough" and cut it into 4-meter-long planks on the spot. Working alone, he then lugged the planks out of the forest on his shoulder. Armed with a chainsaw, Wan needed just two days to reduce a tree 12 meters tall and a meter wide into planks. It occurred to me that Wan must have cut down ironwood trees.

"Logging destroyed my body," he said when we met, grimacing. "Even now, it hurts here, here and here," he added, pointing to his hands, elbows, shoulders and legs. "And this" — Wan placed his left foot on the table and pointed to a scarred dent near his toes — "was where a tree squashed my foot."

"You do things that you think help people, but in the end it may not."

Tree after tree, Wan cleared his loan in five years. The chainsaw was rightfully his, and he continued to log. It was all he knew. Yet after two decades of logging and a crushed foot, he had little to show for it. The riches of the timber trade land far from the men nearest the trees. "Most months I had no savings. I feared for the future of my family, but what else could I do?"

Wan was skeptical when he heard of ASRI's Chainsaw Buyback Entrepreneurship Program. According to the program, ASRI would buy Wan's chainsaw for 4 million rupiah (below market value) and invest additional capital to fund a joint business with him. Once Wan repays ASRI's investment with profits from the new business, he will own the business outright. Wan had always wanted to run a café, but he worried about failing. Without a chainsaw, how could he feed his family? His wife, who had been supplementing the family income with odd jobs, persuaded him to give up logging. She recognized the heavy toll it was taking on her husband's body and the paucity of income it offered in return. Finally, in February 2017, Wan sold his chainsaw to ASRI and started Stihl Hot Café.

"'Still Hot' is a good name," I said as Wan walked me out of his café. "Shows that your coffee stays hot."

"Oh, but 'Stihl' is the brand of my chainsaw," he said, confused. He laughed at my misunderstanding — I'd thought it was a spelling mistake. "I named the café after my chainsaw because it has fed my family for 20 years. I want to remember that."

Wan designed and built the café himself — the tables and benches, even a karaoke room installed behind the coffee bar. Thanks to a healthy sale of juices, coffee and karaoke, he has been earning a 500,000 rupiah net profit every month since May. He has already started to repay ASRI.

His example has motivated others to join ASRI's buyback program. Ex-loggers have left their chainsaws with ASRI in exchange for farms, fish ponds and cafés. But the program at present cannot fund more than 10 ex-loggers, and it will take several years to prove its success. And while encouraging loggers to give up their chainsaws might seem like a great idea for the forests, it could also backfire. Bronson Griscom, director of forest carbon science at the Nature Conservancy, told me that, "Counterintuitively, chainsaws can be a powerful conservation tool. It is not the tool that is the problem, but how it is used." Griscom worries that when loggers are barred from jobs and income from natural forests, and pushed to make their livelihood from other lands, it could drive a long-term shift to convert forests into land for other uses.

Griscom focuses instead on the conservation benefits of low-impact logging, in forests where full protection is not viable. His team helps logging companies in East Kalimantan obtain Forest Stewardship Council certification — an international and industry-recognized standard of responsible and sustainable forestry practices. To get certified, the logging companies must minimize damage to the forests, respect the rights of local communities and share revenues with them. Ultimately he hopes these outcomes will be achieved across Indonesia through national regulations. "We find that certification is turning loggers into conservationists and can support a long-term sustainable economy that depends on keeping forests as forests. In contrast, if we push locals out of forestry, the long-term interest of local communities can shift to deforestation."

These concerns remind me of Helms's words when we ended our visit to the Laman Satong reforestation site. Before Helms became a conservationist, he was translating Arabic with the US Marine Corps in Iraq. "War is a monster, a huge social movement that nobody can control or understand. In a way, conservation is like that too," he said with a snicker. "You do things that you think help people, but in the end it may not."