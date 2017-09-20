How To Pick Bedsheets That Will Help You Fall Asleep

If you're having a hard time sleeping, and have ruled out sirens, shouting neighbors and your crippling existential dread, the overlooked culprit might just be your sheets. If you've been looking solely at thread count, hate to break it to you, but you've been picking sheets all wrong.

Here's what you should be doing instead.



1. Look at fiber over thread count.

Don't let the myth of the 1,000 thread count sheets lead you astray — while a high thread count can help determine sheet quality, it serves you better to pick a fiber you like and run with that. A better quality fiber with a lower thread count will feel better than a set of sheets with high thread count but a low quality fiber.

2. Know what weave you like.

The way the fibers are put together, also known as the weave, affects the feeling, longevity and price of the sheet. Plain weaves have the same number of vertical and horizontal yarns, while sateen weaves have more vertical than horizontal, resulting in an extremely soft fabric. More intricate variations like jacquards will feel textured.

3. Check your finish.

The finish on a sheet will prevent it from shrinking, losing its shape or wrinkling. If you're sensitive to chemicals, be sure you check the manufacturer's finish. Some offer "pure finish" sheets, which are free of any additives but also wrinkle more easily than their cousins.

4. Wash your sheets before you use them.

Patterns and colors are applied to sheets once they've been woven, meaning they'll feel stiff initially from the dye. Give them a few rounds in the washer, and you'll see what they truly feel like.

