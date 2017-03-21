5 Tools That Will Make Your Photos Look Better

Maybe you want to take up photography as a hobby. Maybe you want your food pics to get more likes on Instagram. Maybe you just want to capture precious memories as beautifully as possible. Whatever your motivations, these tools will help you hone your skills and make your photos look better.

Can't decide whether to use your smartphone or GoPro? This Gekkopod Mobile Smartphone Mount sturdily holds both in place. This mount is lightweight enough to carry anywhere and durable enough to survive whatever it is you're planning to do with it.

Buy now: Steady shots, all the time - get it for $19.95, reduced from $24.95.

Don't let the title scare you - this Photography Masterclass: Your Complete Guide to Photography is a perfect course for newbies and professionals alike. Dive into a comprehensive overview of key photography concepts spanning 13 hours and 175 lectures and learn how to work everything from your smartphone to a DSLR with ease.



Buy now: Master this medium for $20 - that's 93% savings.

Seriously, just imagine how much funnier you'll be once you learn photoshop. Pick up the Adobe KnowHow All-Inclusive Photography Bundle for 13 courses and over 65 hours of training from editing experts. You'll earn your Adobe Expert certification in no time.



Buy now: Get this bundle for $64 - that's 93% savings off the original price!

This is a pretty ideal 2-for-1 for you klutzes that can't stop dropping your phone (okay - that's us). This CES-honored Ztylus Revolver Lens Camera Kit for iPhone 7 shields your precious new iPhone from the elements (and your butterfingers) and gives it added functionality with four different camera lenses. Seamlessly switch between fisheye, wide angle, CPL and macro lenses whenever you like.

Buy now: Pick up this kit for $84.95 - that's reduced from $99.95.

The creativity behind the shots you capture are actually limited by your smartphone camera - give it the same capabilities as a fancy schmancy DSLR with the LimeLens Universal Smartphone Camera Lens Set. Compatible with over 70 different smartphones and devices, effortlessly switch between macro and fisheye lenses whenever you want.

Buy now: Get creative for $39.99 - that's 59% off the usual price of $99.









If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.



