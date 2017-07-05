How To Make The Perfect Martini And Have A Don Draper Approved Bar Cart

​Slip into your house loafers and turn on the smooth jazz, because this post will be the classiest thing you'll read all day. Martinis are one of the most classic, most iconic cocktails there is. It's simple, consisting of just two ingredients (three, counting the twist) and like most simple things, it's one of the hardest to perfect as there is nothing to hide behind.

Martinis are made with vermouth and gin — yes, gin, not vodka — and they are stirred. But, b-but I thought it was 'shaken not stirred'? You thought wrong, buddy. Martinis are always stirred for two reasons reasons: First, shaking a cocktail with ice will dilute the drink with ice fragments, and we definitely don’t want a diluted Martini. And second, shaking cocktails causes tiny pockets of air to form within the drink. While this is a good move for cocktails with dairy components and fruit juice mixers, it’s unnecessary for a two-ingredient cocktail.

Now for the ice. Not all ice is the same. Okay, yes. Technically, all ice *is* the same in that it is all frozen water. But! The shape that water freezes into is as varied as it is important when mixing up drinks.

When making martinis you should break a large ice cube into smaller jagged pieces using a bar spoon. Since you're stirring, you'll chill the drink without watering it down too much.

To recap, here's the only Martini recipe you'll ever need.

Ingredients:

3 1/2 oz Gin (we like Beefeaters)

1/2 oz Dry vermouth (like Martini Reserva Speciale Ambrato)

Instructions:

1. Combine all ingredients in mixing glass with ice.

2. Stir.

3. Strain into chilled cocktail glass.

4. Garnish with lemon twist or olives and enjoy.

That's it. Good liquor, nice ice, the right equipment, and you're done.





Speaking of equipment, here are the bar cart essentials you need to make your cocktail wishes and Mad Men dreams come true.​

The Essentials

You don’t need a bunch of fancy doodads and technical whatnots to make a killer cocktail. Just a handful of well-crafted tools (and quality ingredients.)

Most cocktails taste better with a garnish, and this knife will definitely get the job done.

Or go for a chef-grade knife if you’re not here to mess around. (I.e. willing to spend a little more.)

You don’t bake without measuring cups, so don’t mix drinks without jiggers.

Here’s the deal: if your drink is all-liquor-everything, you need to stir it. If your drink includes non-spirited ingredients, like citrus or egg whites, shake it up.



For Stirring:

This stirred cocktail kit has everything you need, including pitcher, strainer, spoon, and ice tray. It's way cheaper than buying everything à la carte.

For Shaking:

Look, this is just a very sexy cocktail shaker.

Pour the drink out, keep the ice in. It’s chill, baby.

Here's another all-in-one shaken cocktail kit if you're into one-stop shopping.

Seriously, this $10 one will make every other high-tech contraption seem frivolous.





The Fancy Extras

Once you’ve locked down the basics, have fun with the extras.

This 30-ounce decanter is très fancy and cheaper than you’d expect.



This Bottle Opener Is A Piece Of Art



Made from acacia wood and gold, it's the classiest way to crack open a bottle of High Life.

Each glass is designed specifically to enhance the effervescence and flavor profile of your beer. Also they look really cool.

The Monti-Taste Set includes four glasses specifically designed for IPA, Pilsner, Pint (16-ounce), and 12-ounce brews.

Because plastic straws are very, very bad for the environment.



One Of The Most Useful Bar Tools You'll Own

Designed by Izola out of Brooklyn, this one tool measures ingredients, crushes ice and pops bottles of wine and beer.

Just freeze, insert into any standard-size beer bottle, and never suffer through a warm-ish beer again.





Apparently, these beer glasses claim to be a "sobriety test for math nerds." Sounds like a party.

This wedge-shaped ice block makes sure your drink is cool but not watered down. And if you buy the mold, they’ll throw in a whiskey glass.





Bottoms up!





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.