Here's How To Make Rope Out Of... Old Soda Bottles?!

Did you know you could make rope out of plastic bottles? We certainly didn't, and we're amazed at how easy Grant Thompson makes it look.

First, he builds a "simple" rope-making machine.

Next, comes the truly cool part where he demonstrates how to spin plastic string out of soda bottles using only a wooden block and a knife.

Finally, he shows how to slowly twist your newly-created plastic string into a fine, sturdy rope.

We're skeptical that we could ever duplicate his success, but it's certainly fun to watch.

And hey, if you're ever feeling industrious, you can kick your blue bin to the curb and give this a try instead.