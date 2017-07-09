It’s (Almost) Amazon Prime Day! Here’s How To Make The Most Of It

Hello, and welcome to the year’s biggest sale from the world’s (third) biggest retailer. More deals than Christmas, more frenzy than Shark Week, it’s Amazon Prime Day, folks. Time to buy the things and save the money.

Here are the very best deals we know of right now — we’re updating these throughout the day as they come out — and some helpful hacks to make the most of the sale. Because If you’re going to blow your money, blow it wisely.

The Prime Day Deals You Should Know

Here's what we know will be on sale starting tonight at 9 p.m. EST. Or 7 p.m. EST if you're shopping on your Alexa device.

The Echo And Echo Dot

Get 50% off of the Echo and 30% off the Echo Dot.



The Element 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV

Get 40% off ($399.99) the Amazon Fire TV edition Element.

Kindle Paperwhite



Save $30 on the (very waterproof) Kindle Paperwhite.



The Fire 7 Tablet

Get the kid-friendly Fire 7 Tablet for $29.99.

August Smart Locks

Get $50 off the August smart home locks.

The Furbo Dog Camera

Get 30% off the interactive camera, which comes with HD Wi-fi cam, two-way audio, and treat-tossing functions.

The Libratone One-Click Bluetooth Speakers

Get them for 45% off.

Save $100 on this cordless vacuum.







The Prime Day Details You Should Know

For Prime Members Only

Duh. It’s Amazon PRIME Day. But, in case you blacked out after “Amazon” in a money-saving tizzy, it bears repeating: These deals are for Prime Members’ Eyes Only. If you’ve been contemplating taking your Amazon dependency to the next level, now’s the time. Do it for the deals. (Or just sign up for the free trial and then set a DELETE THIS reminder after 30 days à la Tidal.)

It’s Not Just One Day

This year, Prime Day technically starts at today, July 10 at 9 p.m. EST in the year of our lord 2017. It will run for 30 hours, ending July 12 at 3 a.m. EST. Some deals will extend through July 17 if you’re using an Alexa device. Speaking of…

Buy Through Alexa, Save More Money

Alexa users will have access to Prime Day deals (via voice command) up to two hours earlier than non-voice users. Amazon is also offering 100 deals exclusive to Alexa users from now until July 17. Deals like:

Set Alerts For Deals You Want

Amazon is notoriously coy about what deals are going live when. (Do you think it’s a marketing tactic to drum up more excitement???) To get alerts on the products you’re interested in, download the Amazon app and add them to your watch list. From the app, you’ll receive notifications on if/when products go on sale. This is a handy feature when you’re looking for coveted deals like…

A Good Excuse To Buy A New TV

TVs are one of those big-ticket items that get people hyped for sales like Prime Day. Amazon knows this (because Amazon knows everything) so they’re making sure the deals warrant the hype. They’ve promised a lot of “amazing” deals on TVs, including Element 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. They’ve also promised a “record level of inventory”, since TVs sold out extremely fast last year.







We will be updating throughout the day with the very best deals as they roll in.




