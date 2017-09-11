How To Make Money From Currency Trading

​Are you interested in market investing, but not trying to be all 'Wolf Of Wall Street' about it? Then it's time you get acquainted with forex — a world of investment opportunity that's less old school than your typical brokerage situation, and way more fast-paced.

First, a history lesson: forex, or the foreign exchange market, used to be the domain of large financial institutions, corporations, central banks, hedge funds and extremely wealthy individuals. But, like a lot of things, the internet changed all that and the barrier to entry for forex is now much more accessible. Pretty much anyone can buy and sell currencies easily with the click of a mouse through online brokerage accounts.

Forex is also known as FX or currency trading, and if you've ever gone abroad, you've taken part in it. Say you take a trip to London and need to get your American dollar converted into British pounds. The forex exchange rate between the two currencies, all based off supply and demand, determines how many pounds you get for your dollar. Essentially, the forex market is a decentralized global market where all the world's currencies trade. It's impressively the largest, most liquid market in the world with an average daily trading volume exceeding $5 trillion – a figure so immense that all the world's combined stock markets don't even come close to hitting it.

It's not too surprising then that forex markets are a lucrative spot to spend your time if you have a sophisticated understanding of how to buy and sell currencies. Just like trading stocks, you can trade currency depending on what trends you're observing and where you think the market could be headed. But unlike trading stocks, which can be more rigid, forex trading is incredibly fluid. If you think a currency will increase in value, you can buy it. If you think it will decrease, you can sell it.

The forex market is open 24 hours a day, five days a week, except for holidays — and any firm, person or country can participate. Due to the international nature of FX trading, you can find a buyer or a seller extremely rapidly. Forex is an incredibly dynamic world that essentially never sleeps. The open nature of the market means you can potentially rake in some serious side cash –but only if you understand the basics behind currency movements.

Here's three essential tips for getting into forex:

1. Find a trustworthy broker

When you're in the business of sending and exchanging money, you'll want to be sure those funds are in safe hands. Find a broker with a solid reputation or one who participates in a larger market that's regulated in at least one, and preferably two, different countries. The larger and more stable the market maker, the more stable their trading platforms and servers. Finding a more established broker also means that they're more likely to have employees on hand who will immediately be able to assist you — and in a world as time-sensitive as FX trading, that's almost an essential.

2. Find a trading platform you like

There are tons of options these days for finding a trading platform, and that can be a good thing and a bad thing. Test and see if the software you're about to use sits right with you, considering you could be spending quite a bit of time on it. You can even play around with your broker's software by opening a demo account or virtual trading account. Always see if the functionality of the software works for you — and to lower the stakes, you can test it using virtual money, not your own funds.

3. Do your research

Seriously, just do it. You always want to make sure your trades are built on a strong foundation of research. Don't ever get into the habit of making trades impulsively — even if it does feel like you need to make a quick draw decision. Forex is a technical market, meaning that technical analysis and the ability to make deliberate, focused decisions is paramount to your success. You can keep up to date on developments in the market, which is as easy as setting up news alerts for the various parts of the globe whose currencies you're interested in trading. Have an eye out for economic turns all around the globe.

Want to learn more? No need to enroll yourself in some weird free webinar that won't impart any useful information. You can learn more about Forex using trainings like this New York Forex Institute Training & Certification Course. It includes 124 hours of instruction, broken down in 12 weekly lessons covering financial basics, principles and strategies.

Buy it here for $25, or 97% off the usual price.

