AFTER THIS, YOU'LL BE AN EGG GOD

How To Make Perfect Eggs, Every Time

Buzzfeed's Tasty channel has been doing some phenomenal food tutorials as of late, including how to cook a perfect steak and how to cook with cast iron. This time, they've tackled eggs, explaining how to perfectly fry, poach, boil and scramble them. 


 


We've posted a lot of guides in the past on how to make darn good eggs. Here's another great primer on making all kinds of eggs from Brother Eats Green.

 


Part two:

 


ChefSteps offered this mouth-watering tutorial on how to make "can't-fuck-it-up" eggs benedict:


Can’t-F***-It-Up Eggs Benedict from ChefSteps on Vimeo.

 


We're cautiously optimistic of this AllRecipes video that advises boiling your omelets in a bag.

 


And, finally, here's a man attempting to make the world's most difficult omelet. 


 


What can we say? We're just trying to get a healthy dose of choline. 


