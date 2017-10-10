How To Make Perfect Eggs, Every Time

Buzzfeed's Tasty channel has been doing some phenomenal food tutorials as of late, including how to cook a perfect steak and how to cook with cast iron. This time, they've tackled eggs, explaining how to perfectly fry, poach, boil and scramble them.
We've posted a lot of guides in the past on how to make darn good eggs. Here's another great primer on making all kinds of eggs from Brother Eats Green.
Part two:
ChefSteps offered this mouth-watering tutorial on how to make "can't-fuck-it-up" eggs benedict:
We're cautiously optimistic of this AllRecipes video that advises boiling your omelets in a bag.
And, finally, here's a man attempting to make the world's most difficult omelet.
What can we say? We're just trying to get a healthy dose of choline.