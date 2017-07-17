The $40 Way To Gain Professional Videographer Skills

Video demand is up. Way up. Per a recent Hubspot survey, consumers prefer to not even bother reading 140 characters when they could watch it instead. A whopping 43% of people want to see it to believe it, which is great for anyone with a hankering to pick up a camera and film it. Or anyone wanting to get paid for said filming.

Whether you want to beef up your resume, start a side business, or help your current company save costs by picking up professional videographer skills yourself, a training like this Videography Bootcamp is the perfect place to start. No need to shell out hundreds (or even thousands) of dollars to drag yourself to an on-site course, when you can pick up all the hands-on skills you need online for just $39. We break down the course offerings below:​

1. Complete Adobe Premiere Pro Video Editing Course

Adobe Premiere Pro is an essential skill for any videographer to learn, and this course teaches you how to edit audio, add transitions and more for polished, professional-quality content.

2. DSLR Video Production

This course teaches you how to take advantage of what you already have, if you already happen to have a DSLR. Learn how to navigate your camera settings, set up great shot composition, accrue the right equipment, and effectively light your shots.

3. Cinematography Masterclass

ICYMI there's an art to cinematography, and you'll learn it here without having to shell out $70k on a liberal arts school film studies degree. Learn to shoot stunning video, and work with departments on a film set.

4. Introduction to Camtasia, Final Cut Pro X & Wirecast for Live Streaming

Whether you're a would-be YouTube influencer or leading a seminar on your work computer, you should know how to upload content online using both Camtasia Studio and Final Cut Pro X. This course teaches you to navigate these leading technologies so you can confidently add them to resume.

5. Drones: Learn Aerial Photography & Videography Basics

Learn to film amazing shots and video from an aerial perspective with this course focused on drone videography.

6. Filmmaking Hacks: Secrets to Shoot & Market Your Indie Film

This course leads you through the entire filmmaking process for three award-winning indie films, which found success without the formal film school education.

7. GoPro for Beginners: How to Shoot & Edit Video with a GoPro

Shoot adrenaline-fueling action videos with a GoPro, and learn the editing techniques you need to know to share your adventures.

8. Complete Green Screen Video Editing

Learn to implement incredible special effects, even on small scale projects, with this professional-taught course.

You can get the Videography Bootcamp for $39, or 97% off the usual price of $1,728. Yeah, you read that sale right.





