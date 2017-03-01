How To Start Grocery Shopping The Right Way

​Eating. Everyone has to do it. Some might say it's essential to living. Yet somehow, when one is thrust into young adulthood, there are no easy answers to the question of "Just what am I going to eat for dinner tonight?"

Now, we don't doubt your ability to find sustenance and consume it. You could just eat at a restaurant or get take out. That's one way to feed yourself. If that sounds good to you, then great job, you're done here. But what if you wanted food on-hand, or maybe want to eat a little healthier or even would like to stop paying so much for others to prepare your food? The simple answer, as you know, is to go to the grocery store.

But, as you also know, going to the grocery store isn't as simple as it sounds. There's a bit of a learning curve.

There's getting to the grocery store. There's getting to the grocery store and then buying $30 of granola bars and deli meat. There's getting to the grocery store, ambitiously buying enough fruits and vegetables to feed a family of four, and then letting them rot in your fridge, forcing you to order takeout yet again. And then there's going to grocery store, buying the right amount of food, and then forcing yourself to cook every dang night of the week.

We're not here to turn you into the Most Efficient Grocery Shopper Ever, nor are we touting arcane Grocery Store Hacks lying under your nose. This is a guide to fitting Going To The Grocery Store into the rhythms of your life — turning it from a pit of uncertainty and frustration into temple of calm and stability.

Get A Grasp On Basic Nutrition

The first step to understanding the grocery store is to understand what you should be eating. Which is not easy when there is a literal glut of diet and nutrition stories telling you to eat this or don't eat that.

We spoke with Vasanti Malik, a research scientist at Harvard's TH Chan School of Public Health, and it turns out that eating right doesn't need to be complicated. In fact, it's simple: Avoid processed foods, always opt for the whole grain option, eat fruits and vegetables and try to eat more vegetable-based protein and less animal protein. That's about it.

It's cliché at this point, but food writer Michael Pollan's famous quote, "Eat food, not too much, mostly plants," still applies here.

Just What Should You Buy?

Putting this knowledge into practice is easier said than done. If you're lucky, you'll walk into your market and be bombarded with a bountiful produce aisle, racks of freshly-baked bread beckoning and a butcher counter replete with generous cuts of meat. It's hard to just walk into a grocery store and buy food to last you a week. This is on purpose. The design of the grocery store is working against you. It's laid out to distract you, encourage you to impulse buy and just generally spend more than you need to.

Not only is a bad idea to go grocery shopping when you're hungry, but it's a bad idea to walk into a store without first figuring out what you need.

So what do you need? Well, some would argue that if your cupboards are bare you should invest in a starter pantry — an assortment of grains, canned goods, snacks, condiments, oils, seasonings and dairy products. This solves the problem of having a "baseline" of food, a starter pack of essentials you can just replace when you run out. It'll also will equip you with the stuff that you've probably spent your entire life just assuming exist in your kitchen. No one really thinks about buying a bottle of ketchup until they really need ketchup — which usually does not happen in the middle of a grocery store.

A starter pantry, however, assumes that you'll be cooking most of the time. Which, Malik says, isn't necessary to eating healthy. Even if you're pressed for time, you can still buy plenty of options that are ready-to-eat and are still healthy.

"Trying to have as many quick and easy fruits and vegetables is always a good start," says Malik. "Baby carrots, apples, clementines, these are good thing to have around." A crucial thing here is to buy produce you're definitely going to eat. If you aren't already into the idea of eating a whole pint of blueberries, buying them isn't going to force you to love blueberries.

Even the humble sandwich is a perfectly good thing to eat for dinner. "Something that's very healthy and very easy is taking peanut butter and putting it between two slices of whole wheat bread," says Malik. "That's giving you your whole grains, it's giving you your vegetable protein, it's giving you healthy fat."

Malik stresses that there are plenty of pre-packaged healthy food options. Avocados, eggs, fish, hummus are all good protein sources you could combine with a whole wheat bread, or noodle or pasta and maybe some vegetables to make a meal. "Instead of having potato chips and dip, have tortilla chips and guacamole," says Malik. "That would be a reasonable thing."

Go In With A Plan

So you know what's healthy and you have an idea of what you want to eat. Now you'll want to translate that into in a shopping list.

A helpful exercise is to write out a menu for the week on Sunday. What are you going to eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner for the next seven days? Then write out a list of groceries that will make that happen. It's important you get specific here. If you put down "salad," determine what exactly you want in your salad. With list in hand, head to the grocery store, and — this is a very important step — only buy what is on your list.

After that first week, if you find you have too much of a something or too little (maybe you bought too many carrots for your salad, or a whole loaf of whole wheat bread wasn't enough) adjust your list for next week.

That's not to say you have to write up a fresh menu and list every single week until you die. But this should, at a bare minimum, give you an idea of how much you need to pick up at the store in order to keep you going for a handful of days.

What trips up most people is they go out and buy what they think is a week's worth of food, and then end up meeting up with friends for a lunch, enjoying a dinner with parents or spending Saturday morning at a brunch, leaving them with a lot of leftover food. So factor that in.

And every time you head out to the grocery store, take a quick peek into your pantry and fridge and see what you're lacking. You remember when you were little and you ran out of Gushers and you would shake the empty box and yell "Mom, we're out of Gushers."? Well, what your mom would most likely do is write "Gushers" on her shopping list. You're an adult now, so now you must do this. Maybe don't write "Gushers" but you get the idea.

You're trying to instill an innate sense of what's in your pantry so when you walk into the grocery store you know exactly what to get. Eventually, you'll have a "deck" of standby meals that you'll just replace the ingredients for. It might take awhile, but eventually you'll connect scraping the bottom of your peanut butter jar with the notion of "Hm, the next time I go to the grocery store, I should pick up peanut butter." There is nothing more grown up than buying peanut butter just before you're about to run out of peanut butter.

FAQ

Food is one thing, but I don't even have the kitchen stuff to cook with. Help?

Advice will probably vary from person to person, but I'm going to make this as simple as possible. You need four things, maybe five, to start cooking. Buy a chef's knife and cutting board. Buy a 12-inch nonstick skillet. Buy a 2-quart saucepan. Buy a bottle of olive oil and some kosher salt. This setup will allow you to prepare ingredients, boil and sauté. That's like, almost all of cooking right there.

Should I try and buy stuff on sale?

Deals are good stuff. But be careful with deals, because they can steer you wrong. If there's a deal on something you almost always buy — say peanut butter or olive oil or oats — then yeah, sure stock up. You're going to end up eating it eventually and it's not going to go bad. But if a deal has you buying a larger quantity of something perishable — avocados or bananas or bread — then be careful. Buying five avocados for $10 is a great deal, but are you really going to eat all five of those bad boys before they get overly ripe? This is when a good deal can turn rotten.

Should I try and buy more organic stuff?