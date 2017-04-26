The Right Way To Buy Nice Clothes For Work

You just landed your first job. Congratulations! Now you just need to figure out what to wear. One look into your closet sends a mild wave of panic through your spine. Who knew dressing like a working stiff could be so difficult?

But it's okay. You're an adult. You can buy work clothes. And while the folks here at Digg aren't particularly qualified to offer style advice — unless you're into wearing thrift store chambray over some graphic t-shirt bought on Big Cartel — we've enlisted the help of Racked's Shopping Director, Tiffany Yannetta, to make you look as sharp as you are smart.

Look For Quality And Fit

When you think about it, wearing clothes to work does not require much. You need something to cover the top of your body, and something to cover the bottom. For men this means a shirt and a pair of pants. For women it also means a shirt and a pair of pants, or a dress, or a skirt or a jumper and so on and so forth.

What we're trying to say here is that we get that specific sort of terror that crops up when you walk into a store and suddenly forget how to wear clothes. So remember: You're here for tops and bottoms. And you don't need much. "You want to own enough things so that you can rotate them into your existing wardrobe comfortably without feeling like you're running out of clothes by Thursday," says Yannetta. Realistically, we're talking a couple of shirts and maybe two pairs of pants here.

Before getting into specific recommendations, Yannetta has some general guidelines. "We tell people to look for materials that are a bit thicker and stiffer," she says. "It's a lot easier to look professional with something that's some sort of material that innately has a lot of structure."

Another thing she stresses is fit. "Spend the money on something that fits right and you just feel really good in," she says. "And if it doesn't fit right, just spend the money and get it tailored once." Inexpensive shirts can be made to look expensive if you just pay the $15 to $20 to get them tailored.

Get A Blazer, Don't Stress Over Shirts

With that out of the way let's start with the top-half. It may be a little pricey, but Yannetta is a big proponent of the blazer. "Getting a really good blazer is the best move," she says. "You can put it over anything, and if everything else is not as nice, you have this one really structured piece that can fool everyone."

For men, a nice blazer can make a not-so-great shirt look OK. You can wear it with a tie if you want to look fancy, or with a flannel to give off approachable, Cool-English-Teacher vibes.

For women, a blazer is even more versatile. "You can wear a blazer two to three times a week," says Yanetta. "One day it's with black denim, one day it's with trousers, one day it's with a dress."

Shirts, oddly enough, are where you don't really need to stress too much. "For women at least, this is where you can cheap out a little bit," says Yannetta. "It's a lot easier for women to get away with buying cheap shirts because you may or may not having something over it."

As for guys, there's less wiggle room. Yanetta recommends that you own as many shirts as there are days in the week. "Make sure that the fit is good and the material is quality," she says. "Sleeves are often a dead giveaway. If the sleeves don't fit then that's a sign that something is ill-fitting."

Try On A Lot Of Pants

If you're starting from nothing, Yannetta recommends somewhere between two to four pairs of good "work" pants for both men and women. Nothing too crazy, something that's neutral in tone, and again, fits you.

When it comes to men, Yannetta admits, this is pretty simple. Most work pants will fit your average guy, just make sure that they're made from a thicker fabric, she says. They won't wrinkle as easily, and look more expensive. These can be jeans, slacks or chinos — but we trust that you can pick out a pair of pants that are "work appropriate."

Predictably, if you're a women you might need to do a little more work to find a decent pair of pants. " I always recommend that you go to a department store and try on so many pairs of pants until you feel like you're going to pass out," says Yannetta.

Shop Smart And Wash Right

Now, you're probably reading this and wondering how much you're going to need to shell out to look presentable. The thing is, if you're smart about when and where you shop, you won't have to spend as much as you think.

Yannetta believes that you should never have to pay full price for anything. "The retail calendar is so broken and the way we shop is so different now from the way that department stores stock merchandise," she says. "There's a very good chance that anything that you want you can find on sale."

How might you do this? Well let's say you've followed our advice and want to buy a nice wool blazer. Because most retailers start stocking their Fall collection in the middle of summer, the best time to buy would be, well, in September or November — just as the retailers start stocking their winter collections. In other words, it's best to wait until the end of a season to buy stuff on sale.

That's half of the hassle, the other half is figuring out just where to shop. Broadly speaking, there are three avenues to pursue here, says Yannetta.

If you have the cash to spend, it's worth just going to the places that specialize in workwear, like Everlane, Argent and Bonobos. ""If you're willing to spend full price that's what you should probably do," says Yennetta.



If you're not looking to spend an arm and a leg, it's fine to stick to the mall classics. "You can always do a J. Crew, Ann Taylor, Banana Republic situation," says Yannetta. "They work for a reason, but you have to be diligent and go through the racks and make sure you're getting the things that fit really well."



And if you're really wanting of some work appropriate clothes — like, the only thing you have is the suit that you must have interviewed in — then you'll need to just go crazy at a department store sale event. ""As much of a drag it is to slog through a department store, you can really build a wardrobe during a sale season," says Yannetta.

After you've bought all your nice clothes, make sure that you take care of them. For that you should check out our guide on how to do laundry, but in short, don't just toss everything into the laundry. "Just follow the rules," says Yanetta. "There's no reason why things that are made with quality materials should last a long time so long as you take care of them. That's the final step."

FAQ

I have to wear a suit to work. None of this advice is helpful?

Well look at you fancy pants! In fact, a strict dress code kinda makes your life easier. You probably already have a decent idea of where to buy a suit — we're assuming you interviewed in one — but if you're looking for something not off the rack Yannetta suggests places like Hugo Boss, Elie Tahari, Calvin Klein and Theory.





Where do I find good jeans?

Well we suggest you take it up with your parents! Ah, sorry, just a little jeans humor. But we get it. There are jeans and then there are Work Jeans. Yannetta recommends Levi's, Industry Standard or AYR. "But really, anything dark and clean works," she says.





And what about shoes?

To be honest, we're going to leave the shoes up to you. There are so many, and so many types are now common in your average office that you should really wear what's in your heart of hearts. Personally, I don't think you can really go wrong with a pair of Vans. They're, at most, $60, come in an eye-watering amount of colors and styles and they're comfy as heck. You can also do a kickflip in them. You never know when that might come in handy.

