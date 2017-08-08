9 Simple Steps To Becoming A Professional Game Creator

Contrary to popular belief, you don't need to be a wizard (so put down the staff) or a programmatic genius (stop writing formulas on the wall) to develop an awesome game. Oh hiiiii, Minecraft!

1. Master The Art Of Jumping Sideways

Remember all those amazing games you played as a kid which involved mastering the touch of 2D side jumps? Well, viva la Jumpman. It's way easier to create a game in a 2D environment. And a lot of the time you can figure out what the heck the character needs to do and get it done, way more efficiently than masterful 3D graphics like dramatic shadows and the like.

2. Get Ready To Reload

You know the gaming rules: sex sells and so do shooting games. After you learn how to make your characters run around on a screen, why not give them the ability to fling bullets everywhere? You'll create 3D environments, manage object collision and explore enemy AI pathfinding. So put on your headset and call up your buds because things are about to get rad.

Because it can't all be shooting at stuff and running around, and you gotta set the scene, this course shows you how to use MagicaVoxel to make trees, and cloud and all the other good stuff that goes into world building. In other news: it's time to set your environment, which solidifies your storytelling.

4. Develop Hip Graphics

Yeah, the kind of hip that sports an ironic 70's mustache and possibly a fedora. Together. At the same time. You don't need to be an artist to use Blender to create beautiful low-poly game assets that you won't need to agonize over. The low-poly meshes are loaded as quickly as voxels, and you'll learn to how to crank out enough polygons to beat Super Smash Bros a thousand times over.

5. Bring Your Sprites To Life

Let's move onto the next stage of the graphics dungeon: bringing your skeletons to life. The Unity Game Development Academy: Make 2D & 3D Games section of the course shows you how to simulate physical interactions, achieve cinematic lighting and create unskippable cutscenes that you, of course, will never, ever use.

6. Make That Money With Mobile

Create 2D games for iPhone and iPad with this course, which shows you how to monetize 2D games using Swift 3, Apple's official programming language. Turn your gaming ambitions towards making the smash that helps people avoid eye contact on the street. You'll learn multiple levels, create tracking points and, naturally, devise in-app purchases so you can make it rain (sort of).

7. Learn The Ins and Outs of Python

Python programmers are a hot commodity, and this course shows you the ropes, ensuring you'll catch the eye of pretty much any employer out there.

8. Get Proficient With Unreal

It's not weird slang: Unreal helps you make incredibly realistic first person games that'll stun any seasoned gamer. And while it's not exactly for beginners, neither are you! At least not at this point in the bundle. Build your skills with six simple games and emerge from your chrysalis a beautiful developer butterfly.

9. Put It All Together: Practice

Finally, continue to hone your skills with this final Master Video Game Making course to keep everything you've learned fresh in your mind.

