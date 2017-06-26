Guy Gains Access To Tech Support Scammer's Account, And Holy Crap, They Make A Lot Of Money

​Tech support scams are usually pretty easy to see through. But they're also everywhere, so some percentage of people are going to get suckered and fork over a couple hundred of dollars to "save" their old PC — and as it turns out, that small percentage is enough for scammers to make a huge chunk of change.

YouTuber Jim Browning got a scammer on the hook and finagled access into the outfit's account to see what they were earning — and it's a insane amount: $740,000 in 7 and a half months worth of scams.

As always, now is a good time to remind the less tech-savvy people in your life to be on the lookout for scams like these.





[Jim Browning]