We've watched self-described "house party enthusiast" Chad Kroeger's address to the Los Angeles City Council about a proposed house ​party ban several times now, and we still can't figure out if it's all an elaborate prank or not. What we do know is that, prank or not, the whole thing is hilarious:

While we're leaning towards "prank," we're choosing to believe that this is sincere, because sometimes you just need to believe in something good.