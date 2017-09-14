 Preeti Desai
Horrifying Dead Sea Monster Washes Up On Texas Beach

​Remember the horrifying dead sea monster that washed up in Indonesia a few months ago? There's another one — only this time, in Texas.

 

Audubon social media editor Preeti Desai tweeted a picture of the corpse of... something she found in Texas City, TX last week, asking, "What the heck is this?" Ask and ye shall receive:

Her request was passed to biologist and eel specialist Dr Kenneth Tighe, who believes it is a fangtooth snake-eel.


He said it may also be a garden or conger eel, because "all three of these species occur off Texas and have large fang-like teeth".


It is thought that Hurricane Harvey, which brought strong winds and flooding to Texas, could explain why the creature was washed up.

[BBC News]


There you have it: This horrifying fanged creature is an eel. Which means that, appearances aside, it's actually not too similar to the Indonesia monster, which was eventually identified as a baleen whale.  Desai, for her part, is trying to keep the hype to a minimum:

 

Fair enough, but we'd just like to say that "frightening" is in the eye of the beholder.

