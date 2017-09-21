'THIS IS SEXY, RIGHT?'

The Mating Dance Of The Hooded Grebe Was Filmed For The First Time, And It Is Hilarious

​The endangered hooded grebe lives in the remote glacial ponds of Patagonia, far from the prying eyes and cameras of humans. Which is how it came to be that the species was only discovered 43 years ago and its mating dance was only just filmed for the first time. It is... quite something:

 

Sadly, the grebes are being driven to extinction by invasive minks, a few of which escaped into the wild after they were brought to Patagonia for fur production in the 1930s.

You can read more about the grebes, their plight and their peculiar dance over at BirdLife

