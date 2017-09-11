Behold, The 2005 Honda Civic's Secret Anti-Gravity Feature

No, your mom's old whip won't levitate off the ground, but there is a clever piece of engineering hiding just underneath the stereo deck that you probably never noticed. Allow YouTuber Jared's Garage to show you:





It's official — the people who designed the 2005 Honda Civic literally thought of everything. The 2017 Honda Civic R-Type on the other hand is a different story. Allow Doug DeMuro, our favorite car guy, to give you the tour:





It seems like a pretty cool vehicle, but what happens to the accessory board if you're driving up a hill?





[Via Reddit]