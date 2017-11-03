'STARTING AT $499'

Guy Makes A Commercial For His Girlfriend's Used '96 Honda, And It's Absolutely Brilliant

​Max Lanman's girlfriend was looking to sell her car, a 1996 Honda Accord with 141,095 miles, so he stepped up to the plate to help out. Big time:

 


Lanman's YouTube post encourages viewers to read the fine print — here it is, if you missed it. 

 

Even better than the fact that Lanman and his girlfriend are now engaged? They're going to get a heck of a lot more than $499 for the car. An eBay auction for the vehicle currently stands at nearly $21,000, and there are still nearly 6 days left to bid:

 


[Via Reddit]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals

The Best Long Reads