Guy Makes A Commercial For His Girlfriend's Used '96 Honda, And It's Absolutely Brilliant

Max Lanman's girlfriend was looking to sell her car, a 1996 Honda Accord with 141,095 miles, so he stepped up to the plate to help out. Big time:
Lanman's YouTube post encourages viewers to read the fine print — here it is, if you missed it.
Even better than the fact that Lanman and his girlfriend are now engaged? They're going to get a heck of a lot more than $499 for the car. An eBay auction for the vehicle currently stands at nearly $21,000, and there are still nearly 6 days left to bid:
[Via Reddit]