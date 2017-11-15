PAHK THE CAH AT PAPA JAHNS

How Not To Make A Homemade License Plate

Life can get expensive, especially when you own a car. Besides buying the damn thing, you have to insure it, maintain it, inspect it, keep your registration up to date, etc., etc. All that can really add up.

But what if you just *pretended* to do some of those things and drove your car around anyway? Like, for example, what if you fashioned your own handmade license plate out of an old pizza box, with the characters scribbled on in marker?

If you're in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, you'll probably get busted by the local police for charges including "attaching 'fake home made' plates" to a vehicle:

 


Here's another error our pizza-eating perp didn't consider: 2JY728 is already a licensed plate in the state of Massachusetts. According the site SearchQuarry.com,1 that particular number is associated with a 2014 Chevy Impala.

You just got busted, buster. Put your hands on the dash and present any leftover slices you may have in your possession.

[Via Jalopnik]

1 Which, though it may seem fake and/or like a scam at first glance, it did properly identify at least one real license plate number.

