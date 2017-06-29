WHOA

We Really Hope This Crazy Hologram Fountain In China Is Real

​We've been on the internet long enough to know not to totally trust random videos that pop up on our Facebook feeds, but we really want to believe this video of a "Hologram Fountain" somewhere in China is real, because, well, look: 

 


[Via Facebook]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.