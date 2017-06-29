We Really Hope This Crazy Hologram Fountain In China Is Real

We've been on the internet long enough to know not to totally trust random videos that pop up on our Facebook feeds, but we really want to believe this video of a "Hologram Fountain" somewhere in China is real, because, well, look:
[Via Facebook]
Skip to content, or skip to search.
We've been on the internet long enough to know not to totally trust random videos that pop up on our Facebook feeds, but we really want to believe this video of a "Hologram Fountain" somewhere in China is real, because, well, look:
[Via Facebook]