The Procrastinator’s Gift Guide

Well, well, well, here we are again. Another holiday season where you’ve waited a little too long to get all the gifts you need. We’d judge you, but most of us are in the same boat too. So let’s all grab an oar and paddle down this list of the very best gifts that will arrive by Christmas. ​

The Instant Pot is kitchen gadget wunderkind, with seven different functions — including terrific pressure cooking and slow cooking capabilities. Their smallest version is the perfect size for an apartment and an extra $20 off right now.

Sony’s WH-1000XM2 premium noise-canceling headphones sound magnificent, actually cancel out noise (go figure), have a touchpad interface (no fumbling for the right buttons), and charge up fast.

Which is just about the best thing you can give someone these days. This self-managed VPN network has a wider reach (550+ servers nodes in 141 countries) and allows more simultaneous device connections (five) than pretty much any other VPN out there.

This $30 lamp will help you and/or your loved one stave off Seasonal Affective Disorder symptoms. Seems like a pretty good bargain for feeling a little bit better.

This super-thin antenna is designed for you to receive your local channels without you having to pay for satellite or cable.

This full-gallon growler will keep your homemade beer fresh for weeks. Weeks!

The Squatty Potty is designed to help ease the flow for all your a.m. and p.m. BMs. We like this design in particular because it’s 1. not plastic and 2. adjustable, so it works well for the whole family.

No longer just for fancy hotels, bidets are becoming more and more popular as companies find new industries to disrupt. Like toilet paper.

Perfect for students, professionals and general grammar enthusiasts.





This Xbox Live Gold subscription gets you up to $700 in free games (plus deep discounts on others) during your year of membership. Xbox Gold also connects you with one of the world’s premier gaming communities, so there’s always someone to play who will match your skill level.

Know someone who likes to relax? Needs to relax? Get them this.

The perfect gift for people who enjoy drinking out of straws and not contributing to the ~500 million plastic straws disposed of daily in the U.S. alone.

This multi-tool is light enough to carry on your keychain, yet somehow has room for: a small flat driver, medium flat driver, cross driver, pry bar, wire stripper, lanyard hole and bottle opener.

For anyone who’s been burned by a cheap pair of gloves, y’all know a good one is worth it. These gloves have a no-slip design and will protect you up to 425˚F.

How about a gift for yourself? Celebrate being done with all your holiday travel by coming home to a mattress you love sleeping on. Tuft & Needle is having an especially good sale with all of their mattresses ~20% off.

This magnetic strip keeps your knives sharper for longer and saves counter and drawer space.

This pod pocket keeps your Airpods on your keychain. Just don't lose the keychain.

Per one enthusiastic reviewer: “I was sold the second I dropped this speaker in the river, fished it out and it was still playing music. I have also dropped it in the shower, brushed the soap off and stuck it back on the wall. It gets loud, easily connects to Bluetoot, and is waterproof. I cannot imagine anything better than this portable speaker.”

The folks at Audio Technica know what they’re doing. This fully-automatic turntable is user friendly, has terrific sound quality and even comes with a Bluetooth feature.

Brewing good tea can be tricky. But with the push of a button, this fully-automated brewer will make a great cup of tea to your precise liking.





