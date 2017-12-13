21 Gifts Your Dad Actually Wants

Dads are notoriously hard to shop for. But all those times when he says oh you don’t need to get me anything, what he’s really saying is please don’t get me another striped tie from TJMaxx. If we were dads (and some of us are!) here’s exactly what we’d want to get for the holidays.

This $15 gift will blow him away with just how practical and awesome it is.





For the money, the Samsung Gear VR is hard to beat. The only snag is that it only works with Samsung devices.

This handmade tortoise comb is extremely classy and extremely durable.

Made with a special harness, the GoPro Fetch is an extremely adorable way to capture the adventures of a dad and his pup.

Sonos wireless speakers produce incredible sound, are Alexa-enabled and are $50 off right now.





This collection includes seven of Kuti’s LPs — from 1976’s Yellow Fever to 1992’s Underground System — all of which were chosen by Badu and include or expectedly amazing liner notes. To all the cool dads out there, just know we see you and we hear you.





A Very Good Foldable Treadmill

Maybe pops is wanting to keep up his run game over winter. This is an extremely well-reviewed treadmill, and it's less just over $300.





This diffuser is like a candle, but better. Not only does it pump out smell goods, it also serves as a humidifier, air purifier, and alarm clock.





This $16 pen is one of the highest reviewed on Amazon. And considerably cheaper than other models out there.

They may look a little weird, but the Trtl Pillow works so well that you won't even care. Neither will your dad.

Intricately hand-crafted by artisans in Bali, these kites have 4 tiered sails and more surface area so they fly even better than the smaller ship designs. They also make beautiful decorations displayed indoors.

A heck of a deal for the grill master in your life.

The Norlan Glass design scientifically enhances your whiskey's aroma and gives it a mellower, more expressive taste.





This portable battery packs tons of power in a package no thicker than 5 credit cards.

We love just about everything Atlas Obscura does, particularly this $10 page-a-day calendar.





It’s got an unprecedented level of control and stability, with four high-speed propellers and an HD camera.





They're leather with cashmere lining to boot! All for $35.

This insanely popular air fryer has patented design that lets you get your food crispy without actually having to fry it. It also works as a roaster and steamer and is 20% off on Amazon right now.

Okay, you know when you go to the dentist and it's all very bloody and not fun? The best part is always when they squirt the little water gun into your mouth and clean out all the nasty stuff before you leave. Imagine that feeling every single day. And it's good for your gums!

The alarm clock is $100, but the gift of a kinder wake up call is priceless.

"Bonjour Dad, you are le best!" Rosetta Stone is notoriously expensive, but that's because it's a damn good product. Help dad learn a language with the best of the best.





