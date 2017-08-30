Crazy Video Shows Hippos Fighting Off Crocodile That Was Attacking Wildebeest

Sometimes on a safari, you don't see anything interesting. Sometimes, you get lucky and see a fight between a predator and prey. And sometimes you get really lucky and see a crazy sequence like this one, which played out in South Africa's Kruger National Park:

We've skipped ahead to the hippos' intervention, but there are a couple more minutes of "croc latched onto suffering wildebeest" if you want to see nature in all its, uh, glory.





It's probable that the wildebeest won't survive for long with a hurt ankle, but as this video just taught us: it's not over until the fat hippo intervenes.





[Kruger Sightings]