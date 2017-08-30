NOT OVER TIL IT'S OVER

Crazy Video Shows Hippos Fighting Off Crocodile That Was Attacking Wildebeest

Sometimes on a safari, you don't see anything interesting. Sometimes, you get lucky and see a fight between a predator and prey. And sometimes you get really lucky and see a crazy sequence like this one, which played out in South Africa's Kruger National Park: 

 

We've skipped ahead to the hippos' intervention, but there are a couple more minutes of "croc latched onto suffering wildebeest" if you want to see nature in all its, uh, glory.


It's probable that the wildebeest won't survive for long with a hurt ankle, but as this video just taught us: it's not over until the fat hippo intervenes. 


[Kruger Sightings]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MOORE THAN PLENTY

6 diggs tedium.co
The tale of R. Stevie Moore, perhaps the most prolific musician that the world has ever seen. So why haven’t you heard of him?