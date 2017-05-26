Hillary Clinton Suggests Trump Will Be Impeached In Wellesley Commencement Speech, And Other Highlights

SHE CAN SAY WHATEVER SHE WANTS NOW

​In a surprisingly fiery and freewheeling commencement speech at her alma mater Wellesley College, Hillary Clinton slammed President Trump and talked about life after the election.

In perhaps the most jaw-dropping moment of the speech, Clinton compared Trump to Nixon, and invoked impeachment:

Here's Clinton comparing Nixon's near-impeachment for obstruction of justice with Trump's presidency—> pic.twitter.com/IfTEfuLdOk — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) May 26, 2017

In another highlight, Clinton talked about "trolls" who might call a Wellesley grad a "nasty woman" — a clear reference to when Trump called Clinton a "nasty woman" in the third presidential debate:

Clinton shading Trump bigly: "In the years to come, there will be trolls galore online and in person...they may even call you a nasty woman" pic.twitter.com/TtSl8XVbhC — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) May 26, 2017

Clinton didn't just roast Trump. She also took a moment to poke fun at herself, saying "I'm doing OK...long walks in the woods, organizing my closets, I won't lie, chardonnay helped a little too."

.@HillaryClinton says grandchildren, long walks in the woods helped with election loss: "I won’t lie. Chardonnay helped a little too." pic.twitter.com/rF9xBS4Dai — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 26, 2017







