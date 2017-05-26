Hillary Clinton Suggests Trump Will Be Impeached In Wellesley Commencement Speech, And Other Highlights

In a surprisingly fiery and freewheeling commencement speech at her alma mater Wellesley College, Hillary Clinton slammed President Trump and talked about life after the election.
In perhaps the most jaw-dropping moment of the speech, Clinton compared Trump to Nixon, and invoked impeachment:
In another highlight, Clinton talked about "trolls" who might call a Wellesley grad a "nasty woman" — a clear reference to when Trump called Clinton a "nasty woman" in the third presidential debate:
Clinton didn't just roast Trump. She also took a moment to poke fun at herself, saying "I'm doing OK...long walks in the woods, organizing my closets, I won't lie, chardonnay helped a little too."