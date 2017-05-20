An Archive Video Shows Hillary Clinton Practicing Avoiding Trump's Hugs

On Friday, Philippe Reines, a senior advisor to Hillary Clinton, posted on his Twitter page an old video of Clinton practicing for the presidential debate last year.

Not easy to avoid the unwanted Trump hug, sometimes it even takes practice...



A favorite moment from debate prep (9/24/16): pic.twitter.com/JAAHaqKFoa — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) May 19, 2017

In the video, Reines, pretending to be Donald Trump, tries out a scenario where Trump attempts to hug Clinton before their debate. The response that Hillary Clinton came up with — giving him an awkward high-five instead and wriggling out of his embrace — is comic gold, but we're actually grateful that we didn't have to see a situation like this transpire between the two in real life.



