An Archive Video Shows Hillary Clinton Practicing Avoiding Trump's Hugs

On Friday, Philippe Reines, a senior advisor to Hillary Clinton, posted on his Twitter page an old video of Clinton practicing for the presidential debate last year.
In the video, Reines, pretending to be Donald Trump, tries out a scenario where Trump attempts to hug Clinton before their debate. The response that Hillary Clinton came up with — giving him an awkward high-five instead and wriggling out of his embrace — is comic gold, but we're actually grateful that we didn't have to see a situation like this transpire between the two in real life.