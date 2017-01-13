A Note From The Editors Of Huffington Post Highline

The weeks since Election Day have seen such a rash of surreal, inconceivable, and plain sordid moments that it's been possible to forget that Donald Trump's presidency hasn't even started yet. Well, now it is starting. And if the transition serves as any guide, we're really entering the unknown. America has never had a president like this one. The inauguration—usually one of the most staid, formulaic events in the political calendar— marks the beginning of an existential test of the country's institutions, one whose outcome is simply impossible to predict.

We're suspicious of anyone who claims to have all the answers, but we do know some writers who are asking the right questions. And so, for this week's Digg takeover, we basically wanted to put together a mixtape of stories to help prepare you for Inauguration Day and beyond.

Here at Highline, we're big fans of pieces that explain entire systems from the inside, and you'll find plenty of those here—a stomach-churning account of the birth of the alt-right and its next moves; a multimedia tour of how the refugee crisis will continue to trigger seismic political and economic change in the next few years; an investigation of deadly environmental malfeasance in West Virginia that might as well serve as a parable for precisely why government, and the people who occupy it, matter. Some of these stories lay out the defining political questions that will shape the Trump presidency, for both Republicans and Democrats. Others are useful for setting the moral compass in the right direction. There are a few that might even make you laugh (or chuckle mordantly). Above all, we hope these stories will help you wrap your head around the Trump presidency as it unfolds—what's important, what to watch for, what to remember.



