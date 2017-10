If you though the next "holy crap" sports highlight you'd see would be from a high school volleyball match in Texas, well, we commend you on your strangely specific foresight. In any case, here's a play that will make you wish you'd gone to more volleyball games when you were in high school: ​

Here is the full video pic.twitter.com/Q45np2OoBV — mal☻ (@mallorydowne) October 21, 2017

That's... insane. Here's the view from behind the play (with some appropriate commentary):

Still don't understand how this was possible... pic.twitter.com/6S4X9JmV5V — Satasha Kostelecky (@satasha_k) October 21, 2017

Dang.





[Via Deadspin]