Review Roundup: The Here One Wireless Augmented Reality Earbuds Are A Hit — And A Miss

​Doppler Labs, makers of "Dubs" earplugs and the sound-filtering "Here Actives," have thrown their hat into the Bluetooth earbud business. The "Here Ones," priced at $300, combine Doppler's proprietary sound-filtering technology — which allows you to adjust the sounds in the world around you — with standard audio playback. Are these future-forward earbuds worth the steep price?



As Far As Earbuds Go, The Sound Quality Stacks Up

Listening to music on Here One is like fanning out a deck of cards. You’ll discover there’s more to songs you thought you knew well. It’s not an enormous difference, like the kind you’d discover if you were listening to music through an amp or on a device with a DAC, but it’s an appreciable one.

Music streaming with Here One is impressive for true wireless earbuds in their price class, offering an accessible sound signature defined by smooth and punchy bass, a boost of warmth in the lower mids, and impressive clarity in the upper midrange which carves out some good detail[...] The sound comes up a little short when it comes to the higher registers, especially the “sparkle frequencies” at around 10k and above.



The 'Active Listening' Feature Works Is Neat — Expect Imitators In The Future

Active Listening is broken up into a couple of flavors inside the device’s iOS [ed. note: or Android] app: Noise Filters, which are presets optimized for audio levels at the office or in a restaurant, and Live Mix, which lets you take control in altering the highs and lows of whatever sound environment you’re in. With either you can shift the loudness of each filter, either draining the noise 22 decibels or enhancing it by 5 decibels.

Tap “Airplane,” and the rumbling jet engines and whirring air conditioning vents just vanish. You can turn down the din of a city, turn a throbbing crowd into a small soiree, even pump white noise into your ears to brute-force mask everything else. You can also augment sounds, adding reverb or flange or fuzz to what’s happening in the world. That part is a great demo, and in most cases completely useless.

Raising or lowering the voices around you is a fun trick and, in fact, at the party we were able to adjust the filters in a way that kept the noise to a minimum, while still allowing us to easily hear voices around us. Note that there’s around 20-30 ms of digital delay, which takes some getting used to.

They Need To Fit Perfectly To Deliver On Their Potential

One issue with the design is comfort. In order to cancel out a good deal of noise and allow the Here Ones to work at their best, the seal between the earbud and ear has to be pretty tight, something that was hard to get used to in terms of comfort. The Here Ones come with six sets of small, medium and large tips in both rubber and foam to help you find the best fit. Getting the right fit was a challenging task; I settled on the medium foam tips which I had to roll up a bit before placing in my ears and allowing them to expand.

It works but I personally wouldn't want to wear these headphones while eating. You never forget they're in your ears because they're noise-isolating -- the tips are jammed in your ears -- and you can hear yourself chewing.

And You're Not Able To Do Much Battery Life This Abysmal

The earbuds only lasted for about two hours when I used them for both music streaming and noise filtering. That makes them hard to use during a long workday or flight. To be fair, they do charge quickly inside their case, but that's not as good as a pair that lasts a full workday on a single charge.

The charging case will recharge the buds about three times, which at least means you’re not constantly looking for an outlet. But the Here Ones really can’t be anyone’s only headphones.

Unfortunately, They Also Suffer From Bluetooth Spottiness

With a clear line of sight, you can walk 30–50 feet away from your phone and experience zero hiccups in the connection. But I’m six feet tall, and when my iPhone 7 was in my back pocket — especially when I was walking around outdoors — I often ran into connection dropouts.

The buds also had to be manually re-paired on a few occasions; a message from the app informed us they couldn’t be found, forcing a trip to Bluetooth settings. Doppler Labs said this is an anomaly, and suggested some solutions like resetting the app and the phone. After charging the buds overnight the problem ceased, but it’s something to be aware of.

You Can Make Calls Too, But Don't Expect Stellar Quality

As far as making calls in noisier environments go, the issue I had was that callers said they heard a fair amount of background noise when I was making calls from the street. You'd think a smart earphone like this could filter that noise out better.

Meanwhile, making calls is possible indoors, but I had to turn my head sideways while walking down the street in order to block the wind so people on the other end of the call had a fighting chance of understanding me. You're always going to have a little trouble when the microphones are all the way up in your ear — this is partly why Apple went with the bud-and-stem design of AirPods — but I was expecting Doppler to offer a slightly better cut at this problem.

The Verdict: Great Buds Or Pricey Duds?

Most reviewers agree that Doppler is on to something special (or at least enticingly novel) with their noise-manipulation app. Muting nuisances and fine-tuning frequencies does seem like a superpower, and gaining that mastery over your environment would be a no-brainer if there was no trade-off. Unfortunately, with the "Here Ones" you'll be giving up battery life and a hefty chunk of cash to be an early adopter of this tech.





If future iterations can match the (frankly middling) battery life of ubiquitous Bluetooth options like Apple's "AirPods," they might be worth the upgrade. For those in search of workhorse wireless earbuds, the "Here Ones" can only give you what you want two hours at a time.

