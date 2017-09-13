THIS IS WHAT A DEATH WISH LOOKS LIKE

These Are Some Of The Most Absurd Motorcycle Wheelies We've Ever Seen

​Motorcycle wheelies are always pretty dangerous, but this guy clearly has some sort of death wish, and it's both very impressive and very concerning:

Suicide wheelie from James McMarvin on Vimeo.

 

Even more impressive — he's doing all of this on a Harley that weighs nearly 700 pounds. 

