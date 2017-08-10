HEAD TO THE CHOPPA

Harlem Globetrotters Make Buckets From A Helicopter 210 Feet Up In The Air

The Harlem Globetrotters will do anything to keep fans entertained. This time, they sent player Will Bullard up in a helicopter to make one jaw-dropping shot.


And, of course, they challenged LeBron James to make the same shot from a 'copter. 


 