On the one hand, this clip comes from the Netherland's fourth-tier league, in a match between Harkemase Boys and Capelle. On the other hand, an 8-year-old would have been able to score this chance:

​

Honestly, it's impressive that Dennis van Duinen found a way to miss from this distance, so... kudos? Unfortunately for van Duinen, Harkemase would go on to lose the game 3-2.







