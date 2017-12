SNL writer Nick Kocher recently installed a Nest security camera in his kitchen, and​ has been using it to torment a friend that's staying with him, by remotely beaming his voice into his kitchen when his friend is in there, turning the lights on and off — and secretly watching his friend and then shaming him for farting:

So Jon thinks I can only see him when the blue light is on. He is wrong. The camera only lights up when you speak through it. So now he thinks I’m not watching.



— Nick Kocher (@NickKocher) December 13, 2017

Unsurprisingly, Nick's friend is no longer crashing at his place:

The next day, Jon decided to crash with someone else.



The end.



Epilogue: I love @thejonbass more than oxygen and I do not deserve him as a friend. — Nick Kocher (@NickKocher) December 13, 2017