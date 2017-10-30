WHAT THE HECK, DUDE

Woman Catches World Series Home Run, Guy Grabs It From Her And Throws It Back

Congrats! You've snagged a World Series homer, from a historically high-octane game. Oops, no, sorry, it's gone:

 

The baseball thief appears to be following one of baseball's many, many, many unwritten rules, wherein a home run ball hit by the visiting team should be unceremoniously returned to the field, rather than kept as a souvenir. The tradition, as it were, appears to have started with Cubs fans:

A longstanding protocol there dictates that when a visiting player hits one out, any upstanding Cubs fan who catches the ball is obliged to launch it back onto the field.

Even the people who position themselves beyond the outfield walls at Wrigley and attempt to snag home runs hit onto Sheffield and Waveland Avenues sometimes follow this code.

It is a symbolic act, turning the baseball into a bitter pill that is better spit out than swallowed.

The tradition has spread to the Astros' Minute Maid Park, so the ball — hit by the Dodgers' Yasiel Puig — was fated to be returned to the field. But maybe it didn't have to happen like that? 


