Unfortunately for Canadian Cary McCook, if you tell your friends a deer ran over you on April Fools Day, they won't believe you. But that's exactly what happened to McCook, an aspiring rapper from British Columbia, last week, and he tracked down surveillance footage to prove his claim.

Nobody believed this man when he said he got run over by a deer on April Fools'. Then surveillance footage showed it https://t.co/NrtRwht9b1 pic.twitter.com/YlGum7g0wY — ABC News (@ABC) April 11, 2017

​

Luckily he wasn't harmed by the freak encounter, but we must do something to stop the epidemic of young men getting destroyed by deer.







[Via ABC News]