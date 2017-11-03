Can You Guess Whether Foreign Words Are Swear Words Or Not?

​Is "vlot" a dirty word? How about "neuk"? Between "teef" and "tij," which one do you think is profane?

If you speak Dutch, you already know the answers to these questions. If you don't speak Dutch — and Bulgarian, Danish, Polish and a number of other European languages — you might enjoy participating in an online study created by Emily Nordmann, a psychologist at the University of Aberdeen. Nordmann is trying to figure out whether English speakers can distinguish between swear words and polite words in unfamiliar foreign languages, based only on the way they look and sound.

Here's how it works:

You will be presented with words from one language at a time and you will be asked to guess which ones are swear words. In total, you will be given words from 13 languages. The number of swear words and non-swear words are not equal and vary between language groups. Additionally, we will also ask for some information about yourself, including how often you use certain swear words in English. In total, this study should take approximately 20 minutes of your time.



[University of Aberdeen]

After answering a few basic questions about yourself, you'll be off on a fascinating, sometimes bewildering journey of foreign vocabularies. You're not supposed to think about each word too hard, so just go with your gut — does "slampa" seem offensive? How about "croupe"? Do you feel like a Finn would throw a drink in your face if you called them an "ulosteet"? Don't worry, you'll get a list of the actual swear words at the end of the study, which doubles as a handy guide to what not to say when you're backpacking through Europe.

[via Emily Nordmann]